Dos personas fallecen en carretera a Monteagudo

Dos personas fallecidas y más de 30 heridos, dos de gravedad, es el saldo que dejó un accidente de tránsito protagonizado por Trans interprovincial 12 de Marzo, ocurrido a las 04.30 del martes en la comunidad El Bohórquez en la carretera Sucre-Monteagudo, Chuquisaca.
“Aproximadamente a las cuatro y media de la mañana, a tres kilómetros de la comunidad El Bohórquez se produjo el embarrancamiento de la flota Trans interprovincial 12 de Marzo, que transportaba a más de 30 pasajeros, pero por este hecho de tránsito se tiene dos personas fallecidas, ambas de sexo femenino”, informó el Comandante de la Policía de Chuquisaca, coronel Sergio Medina.
La autoridad policial dijo que las fallecidas son María Silva y Angélica Méndez, maestras de la unidad educativa Mariano del municipio de Monteagudo.
Dijo que los heridos, dos están en estado grave y serán evacuadas a Sucre para una mejor atención.
“El conductor no es habido en el lugar de los hechos y probablemente se dio a la fuga, en este momento está trabajando el personal policial en el lugar del embarrancamiento”, destacó, sin precisar la profundidad a la que cayó el ómnibus.
SUCRE/ Loyola y ABI
