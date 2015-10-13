Fecha de publicación: Martes 13 de octubre de 2015 -- 10:56

Revilla exige al Gobierno despejar las calles

Un chófer movilizado en las cercanías del Palacio Consistorial. (APG)

El Alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla, exigió el lunes al Ministerio de Gobierno y a la Policía despejar las calles y avenidas que están en inmediaciones de la Alcaldía y que desde la semana pasada son bloqueadas por choferes que exigen un incremento de las tarifas del transporte público de forma inmediata y sin que se realice un estudio de costos.

“Vamos a exigir al Ministerio de Gobierno, a la Policía Nacional que actué con la mayor rigurosidad posible ante esta violación de los derechos de los ciudadanos de libre transitabilidad”, dijo la autoridad edil según una nota de prensa.

En su criterio, la Policía actuó con mucha eficiencia en otros casos, como en las movilizaciones del Comité Cívico Potosinista, que llegó a La Paz en julio de este año. “Exigimos que con esa misma eficiencia actué y despeje las calles de la ciudad porque estamos frente a un capricho y abuso de los transportistas”, sostuvo.

La Federación de Transportistas de La Paz, liderada por Roy Patty, inició el martes 6 de octubre sus protestas. Desde entonces realiza bloqueos sostenidos en calles que están en inmediaciones del Palacio Consistorial.

Revilla reiteró que no se dará marcha atrás en la realización del estudio, que representa una manera seria de evaluar la nivelación tarifaria, pero además dará un diagnóstico sobre la calidad del servicio que ofrecen los transportistas.

“La Ley Municipal de Transporte establece que para la aplicación de un tarifario en la ciudad de La Paz tiene que desarrollarse previamente un estudio. No hay forma que a partir de una movilización podamos establecer una tarifa, eso sería violar la ley. Y el Gobierno Municipal y el Alcalde no van a incumplir su propia ley, que es una ley municipal que está en vigencia en el municipio de La Paz”, aseguró.

También cuestionó el mantenimiento y sostenibilidad de la movilización de los transportistas, ya que es un sector que gana por día trabajado. Por esto, considera que el sector cuenta con financiamiento. En ese sentido, se preguntó, si los concejales del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) están detrás de las protestas.

LA PAZ/Fides

