Evo asegura que Chile no tiene argumento

El presidente boliviano, Evo Morales, aseguró este miércoles en conferencia de prensa, en Palacio de Gobierno, que Chile no tiene un argumento para mejorar su imagen a nivel internacional respecto a la demanda marítima y convencer que da acceso al mar a Bolivia.

“Chile, ¿cómo puede vender su imagen en el mundo?, diciendo que hemos invadido (a Bolivia) y con un tratado (lo) hemos resuelto, puede decir eso Chile en este momento, no tiene ningún argumento y Bolivia (la demanda) está en todo el mundo”, indicó.

Según Morales, el vecino país tiene que “estar convencido” que “ya no estamos en tiempos de invasión” sino en momentos de integración y que tampoco estamos en tiempos de chantajes ni condicionamientos. “Ya a chantajeado a Perú y ha fracasado”, apuntó.

Después del fallo de la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), mediante el cual se declara competente para tratar la demanda boliviana ahora Chile trabaja en un plan estratégico jurídico y comunicacional, y el primer paso es contrarrestar ese concepto de mal vecino de la región. El martes, en La Moneda, se reunió un grupo político con el fin de igualar la estrategia boliviana.

El Presidente bolivianos también dijo que si Chile quiere amenazar y chantajear a Venezuela, Ecuador, Cuba y otros países, también tendría que amenazar al Papa Francisco, al secretario general de las Naciones Unidas y a expresidentes del mundo.

Al cierre de la II Conferencia Mundial de los Pueblos sobre el Cambio Climático que se realizó en Cochabamba, hasta el lunes, los presidentes de Ecuador y Venezuela, Rafael Correa y Nicolás Maduro, respectivamente, respaldaron la demanda marítima que Bolivia presentó en contra de Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya, lo que fue criticado por el ministro del Interior de Chile, Jorge Burgos.

El Mandatario también cuestionó al canciller de chileno, Heraldo Muñoz. “No sé si hay que conseguir un psiquiatra para Muñoz, no para el Gobierno, no para la Presidenta (Michelle Bachelet), no sé si vamos a aportar algo para que cuente con un psiquiatra”, indico.

LA PAZ/Fides