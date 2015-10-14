Lecheros comenzaron movilizaciones

Los productores de leche comenzaron sus movilizaciones a nivel nacional con una marcha en la ciudad de La Paz y el bloqueo de la vía que une la ciudad de Cochabamba con el municipio de Quillacollo.
“Estamos alrededor de 7.000 productores a nivel directorio, tenemos las peticiones que es uno la exportación de leche que está estocada en nuestras empresas, otro es el fomento de un vaso de leche para nuestros niños con un decreto”, explicó el presidente de la Federación de Productores de Leche de La Paz, Edwin Turpo.
El sector lechero pide que el Gobierno compre su producción excedente de 150 mil litros por día manteniendo el actual precio, que según un acuerdo entre autoridades y lecheros, las industrias lácteas compran el litro de leche a los productores entre 3,40 y 3,70 bolivianos.
La movilización es apoyada por los productores de La Paz, Cochabamba, Oruro y Santa Cruz.
Los productores de lácteos plantearon como una salida, que el Gobierno compre el excedente para convertirla en leche en polvo y exportarla, o sea parte de las asignaciones sociales a las personas de la tercera edad y a los estudiantes que reciben el desayuno escolar.
El Gobierno respondió que realizara un estudio para conocer los niveles reales de producción de los leche antes de plantear una solución.
En la tarde de hoy lecheros y representantes del Gobierno iniciaron una negociación, que tiene un plazo hasta el viernes 16 de octubre para presentar resultados.
LA PAZ/Fides
It’s an remarkable article in support of all the internet people; they will take
advantage from it I am sure.
always i used to read smaller articles or reviews that also clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading at this place.
My brother recommended I may like this website. He was
entirely right. This submit truly made my day.
You can not imagine simply how so much time
I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Superb site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any user
discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of community where
I can get feedback from other experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Bless
you!
No matter if some one searches for his required thing, therefore he/she needs to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
Thanks for another informative blog. The place else may I get that type of information written in such an ideal manner?
I have a project that I’m just now operating on, and I’ve been at the look out for such information.
Hello very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb ..
I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
I am glad to find a lot of helpful info here within the submit, we want work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for
sharing. . . . . .
It’s impressive that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well as from our dialogue made at this
time.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you
wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could
do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other
than that, this is excellent blog. A great read.
I will definitely be back.