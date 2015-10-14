Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 14 de octubre de 2015 -- 17:21

Lecheros comenzaron movilizaciones

Un grupo de lecheros movilizados. (Fides)

Los productores de leche comenzaron sus movilizaciones a nivel nacional con una marcha en la ciudad de La Paz y el bloqueo de la vía que une la ciudad de Cochabamba con el municipio de Quillacollo.

“Estamos alrededor de 7.000 productores a nivel directorio, tenemos las peticiones que es uno la exportación de leche que está estocada en nuestras empresas, otro es el fomento de un vaso de leche para nuestros niños con un decreto”, explicó el presidente de la Federación de Productores de Leche de La Paz, Edwin Turpo.

El sector lechero pide que el Gobierno compre su producción excedente de 150 mil litros por día manteniendo el actual precio, que según  un acuerdo entre autoridades y lecheros, las industrias lácteas compran el litro de leche a los productores entre 3,40 y 3,70 bolivianos.

La movilización es apoyada por los productores de La Paz, Cochabamba, Oruro y Santa Cruz.

Los productores de lácteos plantearon como una salida, que el Gobierno compre el excedente para convertirla en leche en polvo y exportarla, o sea parte de las asignaciones sociales a las personas de la tercera edad y a los estudiantes que reciben el desayuno escolar.

El Gobierno respondió que realizara un estudio para conocer los niveles reales de producción  de los leche antes de plantear una solución.

En la tarde de hoy lecheros y representantes del Gobierno iniciaron una negociación, que tiene un plazo hasta el viernes 16  de octubre para presentar resultados.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
