Policía levanta el bloqueo en Caracollo

La Policía despejó la vía Oruro- La Paz en la tarde del miércoles utilizando agentes químicos. La carretera fue bloqueada desde la mañana del miércoles por comunarios de Caracollo (Oruro), que exigen la definición de límites con el municipio paceño de Colquiri.
Romy Villca, ejecutivo de la Federación Sindical Originaria de Oruro, regional de Caracollo informó que durante la acción de la Policía fueron detenidos cuatro dirigentes de su sindicato y fueron llevados a Oruro.
El punto de bloqueo de Caracollo fue el más fuerte y logró reunir a cerca de 300 comunarios, que también acarearon piedras a la vía.
El conflicto de límites se inició en mayo pasado cuando un grupo de comunarios del municipio paceño de Colquiri tomaron tierras de dos comunidades de Caracollo y reclamaron los sembradíos y ganado.
También indicó que hubo heridos, pero no especificó la cantidad, que fueron trasladados a diferentes centros médicos de la capital orureña.
Villca dijo que el corte de vía fue una reacción ante la falta de decisión del órgano Ejecutivo: “Tenemos que responsabilizar, en especial, al Ministro de Autonomías, porque no buscó una solución para el conflicto de límites del municipio de Caracollo”.
La medida de presión tuvo tres puntos de bloqueo, Caracollo en la carretera a La Paz , Cauhuasi en vía a Cochabamba y la ruta a Colquiri.
Fuentes de la Policía informaron a Fides Oruro que los aprendidos en el bloqueo fueron liberados después de prestar una declaración en la capital del Pagador.
Al momento del cierre de esta nota los campesinos mantienen un ampliado para evaluar la jornada de protesta y adoptar nuevas medidas de presión.
ORURO/Fides
