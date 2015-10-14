Reinicia el torneo Apertura con el choque de invictos

Después de una pausa de dos semanas en el campeonato liguero, el torneo Apertura se reanudará a partir de este viernes 19 de octubre, pero el compromiso que despierta interés es el cotejo que disputarán los planteles invictos de The Strongest y Wilstermann, el domingo (17.15) en el estadio Hernando Siles.
Este miércoles los jugadores convocados a la Selección Nacional regresaron a sus clubes para afrontar con sus compañeros los compromisos de este fin de semana, tras su regreso de Quito, donde un día antes enfrentaron a Ecuador (0-2) por la segunda fecha de las clasificatorias mundialistas Rusia 2018.
El cuadro atigrado es el actual líder del campeonato con 23 puntos en nueve partidos, junto con los rojos del valle son los únicos invictos que quedan y medirán fuerzas en la sede de Gobierno, donde por la cantidad de unidades acumuladas por sus escoltas no está en peligro su condición de puntero.
Wilstermann es el otro elenco que aún no conoce de derrotas, con su campaña ha llegado a escalar hasta el tercer puestos con 17 puntos y tratará de recudir la distancia ante los atigrados con un buen resultado este fin de semana. Por otro lado, Sport Boys está segundo con 19.
Esta décima jornada inicia este viernes por la noche (20.00) en la Villa Imperial, donde Nacional Potosí enfrentará a Petrolero. Al día siguiente habrá un cotejo que será Sport Boys frente a Blooming (15.00) en el estadio Samuel Vaca Jiménez de Warnes.
Además del partido entre los aurinegros y aviadores están programados tres encuentros para el domingo 18 de octubre. La jornada dominical comienza con San José ante Bolívar desde las 15.00 en la ciudad de Oruro y en el mismo horario Universitario juega ante Real Potosí en la Capital y Oriente Petrolero recibe a Ciclón (19.30) en el estadio Ramón Aguilera Costas.
Este certamen proseguirá sin interrupciones hasta la décima cuarta fecha (31 de octubre y 1 de noviembre) cuando la Selección Nacional vuelva a trabajar en La Paz para jugar la tercera y la cuarta fecha de las eliminatorias frente a Venezuela de local (12 de noviembre) y Paraguay de visitante (17 de noviembre) de manera respectiva.
LA PAZ/APG
