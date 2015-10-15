Comunarios de Caracollo retoman el bloqueo

Los comunarios de Caracollo retomaron el bloqueo en la tarde del jueves, una vez que por orden del Gobernador de Oruro, Víctor Hugo Vásquez, los policías antimotines se replegaron a la capital orureña.
La Policía intento despejar la vía en varias oportunidades desde las 10.00, pero no logró su objetivo por la persistencia de los campesinos, que mantienen la medida de presión desde el miércoles pasado.
Los comunarios de Caracollo exigen que se definan los límites entre su municipio y el de Colquiri, para frenar la toma de tierras y la apropiación de ganado.
Romy Villca, secretario Ejecutivo La Federación Sindical de Originarios de Caracollo (FESOR) indicó que la medida de presión continuará hasta que el Gobernador cumpla con los tres puntos que se comprometió a las 16.00 en el punto del bloqueo, estos son: Atención de los heridos de la intervención de la Policía, repliegue de los policías y liberación de los aprehendidos.
Villca en entrevista con Radio Fides indicó que los tres puntos acordados con Vásquez se cumplieron, y que ahora esperan la resolución de un ampliado de emergencia para determinar si asisten a la convocatoria de la Gobernación para iniciar el diálogo.
ORURO/Fides
If some one wishes expert view concerning
blogging after that i advise him/her to go to see this weblog, Keep
up the fastidious work.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular post! It’s the
little changes that make the largest changes. Thanks for sharing!
Hello friends, nice piece of writing and nice arguments commented at this place, I am
in fact enjoying by these.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is
a very well written article. I will make sure to
bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff
from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I
stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be exciting to
read through articles from other authors and practice a little something from
other websites.
If you would like to get a great deal from this piece of writing then you have to apply such techniques to your won website.
Very soon this website will be famous among all blog people, due to it’s pleasant content
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him
as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible!
Thanks!
Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my site so i got here to return the prefer?.I am attempting to find issues to improve my website!I guess its good enough
to use a few of your ideas!!
I have been browsing on-line more than 3 hours today, yet I
never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s pretty price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the web might be a lot more useful than ever before.
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative
in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You
have done a extraordinary job!
I read this piece of writing completely about the
comparison of most recent and earlier technologies, it’s remarkable
article.
Hi great blog! Does running a blog similar to this take a large amount
of work? I’ve very little expertise in coding but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if
you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please
share. I understand this is off subject nevertheless I just
had to ask. Thanks a lot!
If some one needs to be updated with newest technologies then he must be pay a visit this site and be up to date all the time.
Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this article together.
I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and posting comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Good replies in return of this difficulty with
real arguments and telling all regarding that.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you
know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers
and both show the same results.
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand
a lot about this, like you wrote the ebook in it or something.
I believe that you just could do with a few p.c.
to force the message home a little bit, but instead
of that, this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read.
I’ll definitely be back.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this website, as i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this website conations really
fastidious funny data too.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in reality was a
leisure account it. Look complicated to more delivered agreeable
from you! However, how could we communicate?
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I
get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb site!
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Cheers! Where
are your contact details though?
I am really inspired together with your writing abilities and also with the structure on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a
great weblog like this one today..
Useful info. Lucky me I discovered your web site by accident, and I’m stunned why this accident did not
happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily, this web page is truly
good and the people are genuinely sharing good thoughts.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog.
You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good
asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off,
I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog
in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested.
Kudos!
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this post. It was helpful.
Keep on posting!
Great article.
Definitely consider that that you said. Your favourite reason seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to remember of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same time as folks consider worries that they plainly do
not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the
top and outlined out the whole thing without having side-effects
, other people can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more.
Thanks