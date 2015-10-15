Fecha de publicación: Jueves 15 de octubre de 2015 -- 20:13

Comunarios de Caracollo retoman el bloqueo

Comunarios de Caracollo bloquean la vía La Paz- Oruro.(APG)

Comunarios de Caracollo bloquean la vía La Paz- Oruro.(APG)

Los comunarios de Caracollo retomaron el bloqueo en la tarde del jueves, una vez que por orden del Gobernador de Oruro, Víctor Hugo Vásquez, los policías antimotines se replegaron a la capital orureña.

La Policía intento despejar la vía en varias oportunidades desde las 10.00, pero no logró su objetivo por la persistencia de los campesinos, que mantienen la medida de presión desde el miércoles pasado.

Los comunarios de Caracollo exigen que se definan los límites entre su municipio y el de Colquiri, para frenar la toma de tierras y la apropiación de ganado.

Romy Villca, secretario Ejecutivo La Federación Sindical de Originarios de Caracollo (FESOR) indicó que la medida de presión continuará hasta que el Gobernador cumpla con los tres puntos que se comprometió a las 16.00 en el punto del bloqueo, estos son: Atención de los heridos de la intervención de la Policía, repliegue de los policías y liberación de los aprehendidos.

Villca en entrevista con Radio Fides indicó que los tres puntos acordados con Vásquez se cumplieron, y que ahora esperan la resolución de un ampliado de emergencia para determinar si asisten a la convocatoria de la Gobernación para iniciar el diálogo.

ORURO/Fides

