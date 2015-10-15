Padre violador sentenciado a 30 años de cárcel

El José Fernando M. C. (25), quién admitió el lunes ser el violador, de su hija de 10 meses, en la ciudad de Oruro, fue sentenciado a 30 años de prisión, después de acogerse al procedimiento del juicio abreviado.
El fiscal Departamental de Oruro, Orlando Riveros, señaló que el imputado aceptó ir a un juicio abreviado después de reconocer su culpa.
La sentencia fue confirmada por el juez Quinto de Cautelar en lo Penal, Daniel Copa en la noche del miércoles.
Los familiares de la madre de la víctima denunciaron que reciben amenazas por parte de personas cercanas al violador.
Riveros lamentó que este sea el segundo caso de violación a un bebé en Oruro en 2015.
El martes, el director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV), teniente coronel Franz Ticona, manifestó que a las 16.30 se recibió la denuncia de una madre de 19 años, que indicó que su hija de diez meses de edad había sido violada por su padre.
Durante la investigación se determinó que el progenitor llegó a su casa en estado de ebriedad a las 6.00, ingresó a su cama donde se encontraba su esposa e hija y el sujeto aprovechó que la madre salió al baño para proceder a abusar sexualmente de su propia hija.
ORURO/Fides
