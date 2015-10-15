Fecha de publicación: Jueves 15 de octubre de 2015 -- 10:14

Padre violador sentenciado a 30 años de cárcel

Imagen de la ciudad de Oruro. (Gobernación)

Imagen de la ciudad de Oruro. (Gobernación)

El José Fernando M. C. (25), quién admitió el lunes ser el violador,  de su hija de 10 meses, en la ciudad de Oruro, fue sentenciado a 30 años de prisión, después de acogerse al procedimiento del juicio abreviado.

El fiscal Departamental de Oruro, Orlando Riveros, señaló que el imputado aceptó ir a un juicio abreviado después de reconocer su culpa.

La sentencia fue confirmada por el juez Quinto de Cautelar en lo Penal, Daniel Copa en la noche del miércoles.

Los familiares de la madre de la víctima denunciaron que reciben amenazas por parte de personas cercanas al violador.

Riveros lamentó que este sea el segundo caso de violación a un bebé en Oruro en 2015.

El martes, el director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV), teniente coronel Franz Ticona, manifestó que a las 16.30 se recibió la denuncia de una madre de 19 años, que indicó que su hija de diez meses de edad había sido violada por su padre.

Durante la investigación se determinó que el progenitor llegó a su casa en estado de ebriedad a las 6.00, ingresó a su cama donde se encontraba su esposa e hija y el sujeto aprovechó que la madre salió al baño para proceder a abusar sexualmente de su propia hija.

ORURO/Fides

21 comments on “Padre violador sentenciado a 30 años de cárcel

  2. you’re in point of fact a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing.
    It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a excellent process on this subject!

    Responder

  4. Wonderful site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same
    topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get opinions from other experienced people that share the same interest.
    If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  12. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick
    heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the
    screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if this is a formatting
    issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
    The design look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Kudos

    Responder

  13. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do
    it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like
    to know where u got this from. thanks

    Responder

  16. Good post. I learn something new and challenging
    on blogs I stumbleupon everyday. It’s always useful to read through content from other writers and practice a little something from other websites.

    Responder

  18. you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The
    web site loading pace is amazing. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a great task on this subject!

    Responder

  19. Thank you for every other informative blog. Where else may I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect approach?

    I have a mission that I am just now working on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such information.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>