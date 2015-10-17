Exdirector del Fondioc: “Alguien ha dado la instrucción para que se oculte la verdad”

El exdirector administrativo del desaparecido Fondo Indígena, Marco Aramayo, denunció que alguien dio una instrucción para que se oculte la verdad sobre las irregularidades en la entidad, la tarde del viernes se suspendió su audiencia por undécima ocasión.
“Se me está aperturando en toda Bolivia (procesos), quiero que sepa el pueblo bolivianos de que alguien ha dado la instrucción de que se oculte la verdad”, sostuvo el viernes Aramayo.
“Solo los fiscales y los jueces, en sus conciencia, debe saber quién les da esas instrucciones para que se postergue, cada que vengo a la audiencias se enferman los fiscales, los jueves, no viene el Ministerio de Transparencia. ¿Cómo se va esclarecer la verdad?, ¿cómo más puedo aportar?, quiero que se esclarezca la verdad”, acotó.
Además, el exdirector acusó a cuatro dirigentes que son pate de la Coordinadora Nacional por el Cambio (Conalcam) de haber ejercido violencia física y psicológica en el Findioc.
“Los dirigentes en mi gestión (2014): Rodolfo Machaca, Ever Choquehuanca, Juanita Ancieta e Hilarión Mamani ejercían violencia física, iban con su chicote al Fondo Indígena, ejercía violencia psicológica y violencia verbal, ellos eran dueños del Fondo Indígena y yo era su empleado, ahora se esconden”, sostuvo.
Aramayo explicó que tanto los directores como los ministros eran quienes autorizaban los desembolsos y que era la exministra de Desarrollo Rural, Nemesia Achacollo, quien autorizaba las resoluciones ministeriales. Cuando Aramayo tenía en sus manos dichas resoluciones entonces solicitaba al Ministro de Economía el desembolso, una vez que este ministerio verificaba el trámite recién se hacía el desembolso a la cuenta del Fondo.
Aclaró que cuando él tenía la plata y todo el trámite estaba concluido “en última instancia era yo el que instruía el pago, por instrucciones de presiones políticas de dirigentes del directorio del Fondo Indígena”. Indicó que él fue un soldado que recibía órdenes de sus superiores, que en este caso era el Directorio y la exministra Achacollo.
Ahora Aramayo pide que también se convoque a esos dirigentes para esclarecer el caso y que den la cara pues “ellos autorizaban, todos los proyectos han sido aprobados con el aval de ellos”.
La interventora del Fondo Indígena, Lariza Fuentes, identificó un presunto daño económico de 102 millones de bolivianos por 30 proyectos fantasma y 713 que están inconclusos.
LA PAZ/Fides
I read this article completely regarding the comparison of
most up-to-date and previous technologies, it’s awesome article.
Hi there to every , for the reason that I am in fact keen of reading this website’s post to be updated regularly.
It consists of fastidious information.
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the good work.
What i do not understood is in truth how you’re no longer really much
more neatly-preferred than you may be now. You’re very intelligent.
You understand therefore significantly in relation to this subject, made me in my
view believe it from numerous numerous angles.
Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga!
Your own stuffs outstanding. At all times deal with it up!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a
few of your ideas!!
My brother recommended I might like this website.
He was totally right. This post truly made my day.
You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I have learn several just right stuff here. Definitely
price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how
a lot effort you place to make any such great informative web site.
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options
for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good
platform.
Great blog here! Additionally your website quite a bit up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink
in your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours
lol
Very nice article, exactly what I needed.
Excellent article. I certainly appreciate this website.
Keep it up!
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend
your site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I were tiny bit familiar of this
your broadcast provided shiny transparent concept
Hello everyone, it’s my first go to see at this
website, and article is actually fruitful in support of me,
keep up posting these content.
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally
right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just
how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Stunning story there. What occurred after?
Thanks!
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Cheers! Where are your contact details though?
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m
having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had
to ask!
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the
less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and
am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Very good article. I absolutely love this website. Keep writing!