La Intendencia inicia desde el lunes controles por Todos Santos

Más de 100 funcionarios de la Intendencia municipal controlarán desde el lunes mercados, supermercados y ferias la calidad de los productos con los que se elabora pan para la fiesta de Todos Santos que se celebra a principios de noviembre, además verificarán la higiene de los hornos.
El intendente municipal, mayor Carlos Valencia, informó que los funcionarios desplegados en las unidades desconcentradas de la entidad y que ahora están en cada una de las subalcaldías realizarán estos operativos en diferentes turnos. Este grupo de funcionarios contarán con el apoyo de la Guardia Municipal.
“Vamos a verificar que la manteca, el azúcar, el aceite, la sal, la mantequilla, la harina y otros ingredientes que se utilizan para elaborar el pan de Todos Santos cumplan con la norma de calidad, es decir, que deben tener la fecha de vencimiento, el registro sanitario y no contener partículas. Además, los hornos deben estar limpios y fumigados”, expresó la autoridad edil según una nota de prensa.
Agregó que en operativos realizados hace algunas semanas se observó que las panificadoras tienen latas y paños en mal estado, amasadoras con partículas extrañas y que en algunos lugares se encontraron heces de ratones y de gato, además de ropa tendida en parte alta del horno.
“Recomendamos a los propietarios de los hornos tener mucho cuidado con la seguridad industrial, puesto que se encontró mangueras de gas desgastadas y garrafas calentadas con hornillas. Cada horno debe tener su extinguidor y su botiquín de primeros auxilios”, manifestó.
Valencia, indicó que las panificadoras con falta de higiene serán sancionadas con clausuras temporales y notificaciones que serán entregadas por las subalcaldías. También se procederá al decomiso de los utensilios y productos en mal estado.
LA PAZ/Fides
