TSE suspende a vocales de Chuquisaca

Los cinco vocales del Tribunal Departamental Electoral (TDE) de Chuquisaca fueron suspendidos de manera indefinida con goce de haberes al 100 %, este lunes por la sala plena del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), por “faltas graves y muy graves” cometidas en las elecciones regionales del 29 de marzo. La determinación fue conocida mediante un comunicado.
Los vocales del TDE de Chuquisaca determinaron anulara los votos del Frente Revolucionario de Izquierda (FRI), para evitar que el candidato del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), Esteban Urquizo vaya a una segunda vuelta con Damián Condori del Chuquisaca somos todos.
El pasado 3 de agosto, la asambleísta departamental de Chuquisaca, Hilda Saavedra de la agrupación Chuquisaca Somos Todos (CST), presentó denuncia formal en contra de los vocales del TED, por varios delitos electorales.
Los vocales denunciados: María Elizabeth Quispe Flores, Norma Concepcion Espinoza Trujillo, Zenaida Navarro Ramos, Aldo Chungara Reyes y Ramiro Tinuco Salazar.
Los cinco vocales pueden ser sancionados con 30 días de suspensión de labores sin goce de haberes, hasta la pérdida de sus funciones e inicio de un proceso penal y civil, por daño económico al Estado.
LA PAZ/Fides
