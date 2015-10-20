Reunión Binacional Energética entre Bolivia y Argentina

En la mañana del martes fue inaugurada la Reunión Binacional Energética Bolivia-Argentina que tratará en planes de cooperación en materia de energía, tecnología nuclear, hidrocarburos y defensa los encargados del encuentro son: el l ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, junto al ministro de Hidrocarburos, Luis Alberto Sánchez.
En la cita, participa una comitiva oficial de Argentina, encabezada por el ministro de Planificación, Julio de Vido, que trabajaran junto a la representación de Bolivia los planes de inversión en materia de energía, propuestas para la implementación de un centro de investigación en tecnología nuclear, centros de medicina nuclear y radioterapia, exploración hidrocarburífera y tecnología en radares y satélites.
En ese marco, para las 11.00 arribó el presidente Evo Morales a Tarija, quien sostendrá una reunión de evaluación sobre los alcances de la Reunión Binacional Energética con el ministro de Planificación argentino De Vido y los ministros bolivianos de la Presidencia, Hidrocarburos y Defensa.
TARIJA/Fides.
