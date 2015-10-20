Fecha de publicación: Martes 20 de octubre de 2015 -- 08:47

Cooperativistas piden plan de contingencia

La directiva de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin). (ABI)

La directiva de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin). (ABI)

El presidente de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin), Carlos Mamani, informó el martes después de reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales, que el sector necesita un plan de contingencia por parte del Gobierno.

“Un plan de contingencias para paliar la crisis económica y dando solución para paliar las bajas cotizaciones. Vamos a tener reuniones con ministros para plantear temas agendados”, dijo al término del encuentro.

Mamani, quien asumió la representación del gremio a  en la primera semana de octubre, manifestó que la reunión con el Mandatario fue la primera, para precisamente hacer conocer las necesidades del sector.

El dirigente citó entre otras demandas el respeto a la organización ya que -dijo- no pueden existir representaciones paralelas, así también pidió una inyección económica para nuevas áreas de trabajo.

Indicó que se fijó un plazo para el trabajo con los ministros de cada área que atenderán sus solicitudes, en particular con el de Minería, aunque no especificó ese tiempo.

LA PAZ/Con información de ABI

10 comments on “Cooperativistas piden plan de contingencia

  4. Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
    which blog platform are you using for this website?
    I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another
    platform. I would be great if you could point me in the
    direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  6. I’m extremely impressed with your writing abilities as smartly as with the layout for your blog.
    Is that this a paid subject matter or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to look a nice blog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  8. Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and
    found that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for
    brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future.

    Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>