Cooperativistas piden plan de contingencia

El presidente de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin), Carlos Mamani, informó el martes después de reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales, que el sector necesita un plan de contingencia por parte del Gobierno.
“Un plan de contingencias para paliar la crisis económica y dando solución para paliar las bajas cotizaciones. Vamos a tener reuniones con ministros para plantear temas agendados”, dijo al término del encuentro.
Mamani, quien asumió la representación del gremio a en la primera semana de octubre, manifestó que la reunión con el Mandatario fue la primera, para precisamente hacer conocer las necesidades del sector.
El dirigente citó entre otras demandas el respeto a la organización ya que -dijo- no pueden existir representaciones paralelas, así también pidió una inyección económica para nuevas áreas de trabajo.
Indicó que se fijó un plazo para el trabajo con los ministros de cada área que atenderán sus solicitudes, en particular con el de Minería, aunque no especificó ese tiempo.
LA PAZ/Con información de ABI
