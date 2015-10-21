Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 21 de octubre de 2015 -- 09:44

Vaticano desmiente que el Papa Francisco tenga un tumor en el cerebro

El Papa Francisco. (ACI)

El vocero del Vaticano, P. Federico Lombardi, desmintió a primera hora de este miércoles que el Papa Francisco tenga un tumor en el cerebro y calificó las noticias al respecto como “totalmente infundadas”.

El periódico italiano Il Quotidiano Nazionale publicó en su edición de este miércoles que al Papa Francisco le habría sido diagnosticado una “pequeña mancha oscura en el cerebro” que correspondería a un tumor benigno. Para curarlo, dice la nota, no haría falta una intervención quirúrgica.

Dada la propagación de la noticia en las redes sociales y en otros medios de comunicación, el Vaticano ha desmentido esta información a través de su vocero, el P. Federico Lombardi.

La declaración del P. Lombardi, dada a conocer hoy, señala que “la difusión de noticias totalmente infundadas sobre la salud del Santo Padre de parte de un órgano de prensa italiano es gravemente irresponsable y no digna de atención”.

“Además y como todos ven, el Papa desarrolla siempre sin interrupción su intensísima actividad de modo absolutamente normal”.

En rueda de prensa posterior para informar del Sínodo de la Familia añadió que “ningún médico japonés (como afirmaba el periódico) ha venido al Vaticano para visitar al Papa, ni se han efectuado análisis como los indicados en el artículo”.

El vocero Vaticano manifestó que “el Papa goza de buena salud, tiene algún problema en las piernas pero la cabeza le funciona perfectamente”.

Reiteró además que lo publicado “constituye un acto de grave irresponsabilidad, absolutamente injustificable e incalificable.  Y también es injustificable seguir alimentando similares informaciones infundadas. Por lo tanto se espera que este caso se cierre inmediatamente”.

EL VATICANO/ACI

