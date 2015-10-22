Policía toma el campus de Universidad estatal tarijeña

La Policía tomó la mañana del jueves el campo de la Universidad Autónoma Juan Misael Saracho (UAJMS) en Tarija y dispersó a los estudiantes que permanecían en el inmueble desde hace 20 días.
El subcomandante de la policía departamental de Tarija, coronel Franz Aramayo, informó que la apertura de la UAJMS fue pacífica, no hubo aprehensiones.
Según Aramayo, la Policía actuó al amparo de una orden de un Fiscal que dispuso la apertura inmediata del campus central de la universidad tarijeña.
El ejecutivo de la Federación Universitaria Local (FUL), Álvaro Aramayo, lamentó el proceder de la policía y dijo que la dirigencia estudiantil emita una resolución reiterando que la movilización continúa hasta la renuncia del rector Eduardo Cortez.
“Seguiremos en la lucha y podríamos volver a retomar el campus”, expresó Aramayo.
Al mediodía se prevé un acto de protesta contra el Rector y la acción de las fuerzas del orden, que según el dirigente viola la autonomía universitaria.
TARIJA/ Fides
