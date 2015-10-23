Chile inicia ofensiva contra demanda boliviana

Un grupo de parlamentarios chilenos se desplegó a Europa para contrarrestar la centenaria demanda marítima boliviana. Con un mapa de las desmembraciones territoriales de Bolivia, el grupo de legisladores comenzó a exponer a la comunidad internacional la postura chilena frente a la demanda marítima de Bolivia en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya.
En Madrid, en el marco de un congreso del Partido Popular Europeo, el senador Jorge Pizarro desplegó el jueves una intensa agenda de conversaciones para explicar la posición de su país, informó El Mercurio en su edición de este viernes.
“Recibí la invitación como presidente de la DC. Había dicho que no venía, pero el canciller Heraldo Muñoz, cuando supo esto, me pidió que asistiera”, señaló Pizarro al concluir la primera jornada de la cita, donde participaron la canciller alemana, Ángela Merkel; el presidente del gobierno español, Mariano Rajoy, además de Nicolás Sarkozy, entre otros líderes.
El senador Pizarro también se reunión con los presidentes del Senado español, Pío García-Escudero, y del Parlamento europeo, Martin Schulz. Aseguró que “El dictamen de la Corte respecto a rechazar las objeciones preliminares mucha gente no lo alcanza a entender, no saben las implicancias que tiene. Eso fue lo que estuve aclarando”.
Para hoy tenía previsto acudir al Palacio de la Moncloa -sede gubernamental-, y estaban previstos encuentros con el jefe de gabinete de Rajoy, Jorge Moragas, además de algunos encargados de las relaciones internacionales del gobierno español.
República Checa, Dinamarca, Hungría y Suecia son los países que forman parte de la gira que cuatro diputados, incluido el presidente de la Cámara, Marco Antonio Núñez, realizarán desde hoy.
Núñez comentó que, entre otros documentos oficiales, porta un mapa de las “desmembraciones territoriales” de Bolivia que fue proporcionado por la Cancillería. “La instrucción es dar a conocer la información que permita contrarrestar lo que Bolivia señala en torno a su demanda en el concierto internacional”, dijo.
Se trata de una delegación transversal que fue coordinada por el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores. Para preparar la visita, los diputados se reunieron con el canciller Heraldo Muñoz el viernes 16. En la ocasión se hizo entrega de material de apoyo para la difusión de la postura chilena: un mapa, dos libros, además de otros documentos en idioma inglés y francés.
La comitiva transmitirá ocho argumentos, entre ellos que la Corte de La Haya se atribuyó competencia para conocer la demanda. También se explicará que para Chile resulta muy importante que países amigos tengan conocimiento de las circunstancias en que se entabló la demanda y de cómo Chile garantiza a Bolivia un acceso al océano Pacífico.
La delegación explicará que se trata de un asunto estrictamente bilateral, además de reforzar que Chile es un país respetuoso del derecho internacional.
SANTIAGO/Agencias
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and come
with approximately all important infos. I’d like to look more posts like this .
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Bless you!
I do believe all the ideas you have presented for your post.
They are really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the
posts are too short for newbies. May you please extend them a bit from subsequent
time? Thank you for the post.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously feel this
amazing site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be returning to see more,
thanks for the advice!
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I believe that you
simply could do with some % to drive the message
home a little bit, however other than that, this is wonderful blog.
An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
After checking out a handful of the articles on your website,
I seriously like your way of writing a blog. I book marked it
to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site as well and let me
know what you think.
Pretty element of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get
actually loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds or even I achievement
you access persistently fast.
That is really attention-grabbing, You are a very
professional blogger. I’ve joined your feed and sit
up for in search of more of your magnificent post.
Also, I have shared your site in my social networks
You made some good points there. I looked on the web
to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with
your views on this web site.
continuously i used to read smaller content that also clear their motive, and that
is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading at this place.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your
site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been tiny bit
acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent idea
I’m extremely pleased to find this great site. I want to to thank
you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely
appreciated every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new information in your blog.
Hurrah! At last I got a weblog from where I can truly take useful information concerning
my study and knowledge.
Saved as a favorite, I like your website!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity regarding unpredicted feelings.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for great information I was looking for this
information for my mission.
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong
none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about
a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!