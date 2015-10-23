Fecha de publicación: Viernes 23 de octubre de 2015 -- 10:53

“Una noche en el Cementerio” a partir de las 18.00

Uno de los elencos que participa en “Una noche en el Cementerio” . (GAMLP)

Uno de los elencos que participa en "Una noche en el Cementerio" . (GAMLP)

La Secretaría Municipal de Culturas propone a la ciudadanía un viernes diferente. Entre las 18 y 24 horas de este viernes 23, un grupo de 50 actores de varios elencos pondrán en escena fragmentos de obras breves sobre la historia social y política del país, diálogos que dan “vida” a reconocidos personajes cuyos restos descansan en el Campo Santo de Callampaya.

“Una noche en el Cementerio”  se realizara la noche de viernes 23 de octubre en su quinta versión, y  pretende dar una noche distinta a las personas que  aproximen al Cementerio General desde las 18.00 a las 24.00.

Más de un centenar de funcionarios se movilizarán desde las primeras horas de la tarde para montar las escenografías de 8 espacios donde los actores realizarán las recreaciones. Los pasajes de todo el trayecto estarán iluminados por decenas de velas, lámparas y otros recursos luminotécnicos con los que se busca dar un marco especial al entorno.

Un grupo de 50 actores de varios elencos pondrán en escena fragmentos de obras breves sobre la historia social y política del país, diálogos que dan “vida” a reconocidos personajes cuyos restos descansan en el Campo Santo de Callampaya.

LA PAZ/Fides

