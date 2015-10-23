“Una noche en el Cementerio” a partir de las 18.00

La Secretaría Municipal de Culturas propone a la ciudadanía un viernes diferente. Entre las 18 y 24 horas de este viernes 23, un grupo de 50 actores de varios elencos pondrán en escena fragmentos de obras breves sobre la historia social y política del país, diálogos que dan “vida” a reconocidos personajes cuyos restos descansan en el Campo Santo de Callampaya.
“Una noche en el Cementerio” se realizara la noche de viernes 23 de octubre en su quinta versión, y pretende dar una noche distinta a las personas que aproximen al Cementerio General desde las 18.00 a las 24.00.
Más de un centenar de funcionarios se movilizarán desde las primeras horas de la tarde para montar las escenografías de 8 espacios donde los actores realizarán las recreaciones. Los pasajes de todo el trayecto estarán iluminados por decenas de velas, lámparas y otros recursos luminotécnicos con los que se busca dar un marco especial al entorno.
LA PAZ/Fides
