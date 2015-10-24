Degradan al huracán Patricia a tormenta tropical

“El huracán Patricia se degrada a tormenta tropical al oriente de Zacatecas, se prevé que origine lluvias de muy fuertes a intensas en el noreste y occidente de México, así como rachas de viento y oleaje elevado en los estados del Pacífico Central y noreste del país”, informó en su página web el Servicio Meteorológico de México (Conagua).
El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de Estados Unidos, en tanto, dijo en un comunicado que los vientos máximos sostenidos de Patricia se han reducido a cerca de 80 kilómetros por hora. Se espera además que la tormenta siga perdiendo fuerza a medida que se interna más en México, donde los daños han sido menores a lo esperado.
El que se preveía el huracán más peligroso de la historia, con vientos constantes de 325 kilómetros por hora y rachas hasta 400, ha perdido poco a poco su poder a medida que avanza sobre tierra firme en México, con rumbo noreste.
La potencia inicial de Patricia superó incluso la fuerza del tifón Haiyan, que devastó Filipinas en noviembre de 2013.
El peligro está ahora en las trombas de agua, que pueden dejar a su paso graves inundaciones, y en los corrimientos de tierra, según ha informado el Centro Nacional de Huracanes de México.
Los expertos han emitido un alerta en particular para los Estados de Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán y Guerrero.
Siete horas después de tocar la costa mexicana, Patricia ya había descendido a categoría 2. Durante la madrugada ya se ubicaba en el nivel más bajo de una escala de cinco, con vientos de 120 kilómetros por hora.
El gobierno de México ya suspendió la advertencia de tormenta tropical en algunas regiones y ciudades, como Manzanillo.
Las autoridades evacuaron el viernes a turistas y pobladores de las costas amenazadas antes de la llegada de este huracán anunciado como potencialmente “catastrófico” por ser el más poderoso registrado hasta ahora por el NHC.
MÉXICO/ Agencias
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea
shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants
to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Having read this I believed it was very enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and energy
to put this article together. I once again find myself
personally spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am
not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about
my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
Hello! I’ve been following your site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a
shout out from Lubbock Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the good work!
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to
work on. You have done a outstanding job!
I am sure this article has touched all the
internet users, its really really nice article on building up new blog.
May I simply say what a comfort to uncover someone who
actually knows what they’re talking about online.
You certainly understand how to bring a problem to
light and make it important. More people must read
this and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you are not more popular because you certainly have the gift.
Hey there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say
I genuinely enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics?
Thanks a ton!