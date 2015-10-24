Fecha de publicación: Sábado 24 de octubre de 2015 -- 12:28

El evento en Nueva York financiado por Bolivia cuesta $us 472.000

ministra paco

El encuentro denominado “Invirtiendo en la nueva Bolivia”, que se realizará el lunes 26 de octubre en Nueva York, Estados Unidos, donde participarán el presidente Evo Morales, ministro y empresarios bolivianos tendrán un costo total de 472.000 dólares de los cuales 140.000 dólares lo cubrirá el Estado.

“El costo total del viaje es 472.000 dólares, de esos 331.000 lo están cubriendo los auspiciadores y son 140.000 (lo que) nosotros los estamos cubriendo”, informó el viernes la ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco.

En el evento que es organizado por el diario británico Financial Times y financiado por Bolivia, participarán banqueros, inversionistas y representantes de organismos internacionales y de Estados Unidos. El Diario Británico informó en su sitio web que Morales inaugurará el encuentro que se realizará en el hotel Four Seasons, uno de los más exclusivos de Nueva York.

Ese mismo día el presidente Evo Morales estará de cumpleaños, lo que fue asumido por algunos opositores como un evento de festejo fuera del país. Ante esta situación la ministra Paco aclaró que el viaje del Mandatario a Estados Unidos es un viaje de trabajo y no de festejo.

“Hemos estado viendo algunas críticas en las últimas horas sesgadas y de corta dimensión llegando ya a lo absurdo, decir que se está yendo nuestro Presidente a festejar su cumpleaños allá. Nuestro Presidente está yendo a trabajar”, sostuvo.

Según la autoridad el propósito del evento es promocionar y atraer inversiones para el país.

LA PAZ/Fides

, , ,
87 comments on “El evento en Nueva York financiado por Bolivia cuesta $us 472.000

  1. Thanks for your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed
    reading it, you can be a great author. I will be
    sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back someday.
    I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great writing, have a nice afternoon!

    Responder

  2. Howdy I am so delighted I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Yahoo for something
    else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks
    for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it
    all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
    back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great b.

    Responder

  3. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking
    more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website
    in my social networks!

    Responder

  7. Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my site so
    i came to go back the desire?.I’m trying to find issues to improve my website!I assume
    its ok to make use of a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  10. Having read this I believed it was extremely informative.
    I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this
    information together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and commenting.

    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

  22. It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy.

    I’ve learn this post and if I may I want to counsel you few attention-grabbing issues or advice.
    Maybe you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
    I want to learn more issues about it!

    Responder

  23. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog
    like this one today.

    Responder

  24. Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist
    with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
    If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  27. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and
    in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed
    account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you
    access consistently quickly.

    Responder

  28. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who has been doing a little homework
    on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast due to the fact that I found it for him…
    lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending time to talk about this subject here on your
    internet site.

    Responder

  29. I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your website?

    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so
    people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful
    lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  31. Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog!

    We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You
    have done a wonderful job!

    Responder

  34. Greetings I am so glad I found your blog, I really found
    you by error, while I was researching on Google
    for something else, Anyways I am here now and
    would just like to say thanks for a tremendous post and
    a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment
    but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I
    have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent work.

    Responder

  36. I seriously love your website.. Great colors & theme. Did you build this
    website yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to
    create my own blog and want to find out where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  46. Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super
    long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m
    thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog
    writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints
    for novice blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Responder

  49. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate
    to this brilliant blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for
    bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.

    I look forward to new updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
    Talk soon!

    Responder

  50. Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
    Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal
    but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any tips or suggestions? Many thanks

    Responder

  51. Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog
    website? The account aided me a applicable deal. I were a little bit acquainted of
    this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept

    Responder

  52. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I
    am impressed! Very useful information particularly the
    last part :) I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a very long
    time. Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

  56. I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative
    and entertaining, and without a doubt, you have hit the
    nail on the head. The problem is something which not enough people
    are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that
    I found this during my search for something concerning this.

    Responder

  57. Admiring the dedication you put into your website and detailed information you provide.
    It’s good to come across a blog every once in a
    while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
    Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my
    Google account.

    Responder

  58. Hi there I am so grateful I found your site, I really found you
    by mistake, while I was researching on Digg for
    something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like
    to say thank you for a tremendous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also
    love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but
    I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time
    I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the great work.

    Responder

  61. Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find
    It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.

    Responder

  62. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the
    layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with
    it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.

    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  66. Usually I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish
    to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so!
    Your writing taste has been surprised me.
    Thanks, quite nice post.

    Responder

  69. Excellent items from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff previous to and you’re simply too great.
    I actually like what you’ve obtained here, really like what you are stating and the best way during which you
    are saying it. You are making it entertaining and you continue
    to take care of to keep it smart. I can’t wait to learn much more
    from you. This is really a wonderful web site.

    Responder

  70. Currently it appears like WordPress is the top blogging platform out there right now.

    (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re
    using on your blog?

    Responder

  72. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal.

    I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this.
    In addition, the blog loads very quick for me on Internet
    explorer. Outstanding Blog!

    Responder

  73. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging
    to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance.

    I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this.
    Also, the blog loads super fast for me on Firefox. Excellent Blog!

    Responder

  74. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried
    out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.

    nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield
    this increase.

    Responder

  75. Awesome website you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any community forums that
    cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really
    love to be a part of online community where I can get suggestions from other experienced individuals that share
    the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please
    let me know. Many thanks!

    Responder

  78. I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house .
    Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website.
    Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
    I such a lot for sure will make certain to don?t put out of
    your mind this website and give it a glance regularly.

    Responder

  81. I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and engaging, and without a doubt,
    you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something
    that not enough folks are speaking intelligently about.
    I’m very happy that I stumbled across this during my hunt for something regarding this.

    Responder

  83. I truly love your website.. Great colors & theme.
    Did you make this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting
    to create my own site and would love to learn where you got this
    from or exactly what the theme is named. Thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>