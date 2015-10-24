El evento en Nueva York financiado por Bolivia cuesta $us 472.000

El encuentro denominado “Invirtiendo en la nueva Bolivia”, que se realizará el lunes 26 de octubre en Nueva York, Estados Unidos, donde participarán el presidente Evo Morales, ministro y empresarios bolivianos tendrán un costo total de 472.000 dólares de los cuales 140.000 dólares lo cubrirá el Estado.
“El costo total del viaje es 472.000 dólares, de esos 331.000 lo están cubriendo los auspiciadores y son 140.000 (lo que) nosotros los estamos cubriendo”, informó el viernes la ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco.
En el evento que es organizado por el diario británico Financial Times y financiado por Bolivia, participarán banqueros, inversionistas y representantes de organismos internacionales y de Estados Unidos. El Diario Británico informó en su sitio web que Morales inaugurará el encuentro que se realizará en el hotel Four Seasons, uno de los más exclusivos de Nueva York.
Ese mismo día el presidente Evo Morales estará de cumpleaños, lo que fue asumido por algunos opositores como un evento de festejo fuera del país. Ante esta situación la ministra Paco aclaró que el viaje del Mandatario a Estados Unidos es un viaje de trabajo y no de festejo.
“Hemos estado viendo algunas críticas en las últimas horas sesgadas y de corta dimensión llegando ya a lo absurdo, decir que se está yendo nuestro Presidente a festejar su cumpleaños allá. Nuestro Presidente está yendo a trabajar”, sostuvo.
Según la autoridad el propósito del evento es promocionar y atraer inversiones para el país.
LA PAZ/Fides
