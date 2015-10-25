Ciclón vuelve a caer como local

Ciclón de Tarija sumó otra derrota como local al perder la tarde del domingo frente a Universitario de Sucre por 2 a 0.
La defensa de Ciclón respondió con lentitud frente a algunas jugadas ofensivas que generó la “U”, un error que de ningún modo dejó pasar la visita y antes de llegar a la primera media de juego el compromiso estaba resuelto a su favor con la llegada de los goles convertidos.
Marcelo Gomes fue el autor del primer tanto a los 13´ y Leonardo Carboni marcó el segundo gol a los 23´. Los estudiantiles tenían la libertad para hacer su trabajo, se notó su superioridad en el campo en la primera etapa y con el 2-0 estaba tranquilo en el complemento. Ya no arriesgó más de la cuenta para cuidar a sus jugadores pensando en el siguiente compromiso.
En ocasiones, la “U” aceleró para llegar al tercer tanto sin la convicción con la cual jugó en la etapa inicial y con la fuerza regulada era suficiente para generar problemas sobre el pórtico de Pedro Galindo. Hubo algunos pasajes en los cuales los doctos estaban en apuros, sin embargo, era acciones sin mucho peligro.
Ninguno de los jugadores que antes eran referentes de Ciclón asomó su figura para llevar adelante el plantel. El coraje abandonó a los albicelestes, cada uno por su lado quiso encontrar la solución y sin apoyo del resto de sus compañeros eran una pelea perdida frente a los doctos que estaban mejor armados en el campo de juego.
Esta derrota empeora el punto promedio de Ciclón en la zona del descenso de categoría, y a este problema se suma la baja respuesta de los hinchas en las graderías del estadio IV Centenario. Mientras, la “U” se marchó con tres puntos valiosos para seguir subiendo peldaños en el certamen.
TARIJA/APG
