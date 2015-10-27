Evo Morales: Bolivia tiene garantizada la inversión

El presidente Evo Morales garantizó este martes las inversiones en Bolivia, aún sin la participación de compañías extranjeras, con las que se reunió el pasado lunes en la conferencia denominada “Inversión en la nueva Bolivia” que congregó a más de 130 empresarios del mundo en la ciudad de Nueva York, Estados Unidos.
“Con ellos o sin ellos tenemos garantizada la inversión”, dijo el Mandatario en una conferencia de prensa realizada en esta ciudad, en referencia a la reunión que sostuvo en con inversores extranjeros, organizada por el diario británico Financial Times.
Como lo hiciera en su intervención en Nueva York, Morales advirtió que si alguna empresa que invierta en Bolivia conspira contra su Gobierno “tenemos todo el derecho a defendernos”.
A propósito de esto, contó que La empresa Transredes, poco después de que asumiera la primera magistratura del país, le pidió como garantía, para la construcción del gasoducto Carrasco-Cochabamba, 100 millones de dólares a lo cual se negó y posteriormente el Estado boliviano, con la nacionalización de los hidrocarburos, hizo el mismo trabajo con tan solo 40 millones de dólares.
Pero no solamente eso. Explicó a la prensa que esa compañía transnacional estaba “conspirando, junto con los opositores” contra su Gobierno.
“Ayer los empresarios de tres continentes no podían creer que habían empresas conspiradoras”, señaló.
Con todo, afirmó que en el empresariado extranjero existe gran expectativa en invertir en Bolivia puesto que el país ocupará el primer peldaño en crecimiento económico de Sudamérica en lo que va de este año.
COCHABAMBA/ Fides
