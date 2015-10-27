Fecha de publicación: Martes 27 de octubre de 2015 -- 10:04

Proponen ley para regular precio del pollo

Una vendedora de pollo. (APG)

Una vendedora de pollo. (APG)

La viceministra de Desarrollo Rural y Agropecuario, Marisol Solano, informó que se está elaborando un proyecto de ley para regular y estabilizar el precio del kilo de la carne de pollo, que en las últimas semanas reportó un incremento.

“Con los polleros se ha reunido una comisión técnica que justamente a parir de aquello ha solicitado una ley en la que se pueda trabajar con una anterior ley para establecer el tema de los precios”, explicó a los periodistas.

Dijo que una comisión técnica del Ministerio de Desarrollo Rural y Tierras trabaja en coordinación con los productores de pollo y los comercializadores de ese alimento para que aporten en la elaboración de la nueva norma.

La Viceministra de Desarrollo Rural y Agropecuario explicó que esa norma tendrá la finalidad de estabilizar el precio de la carne de pollo a un precio “tentativo” de 13 bolivianos el kilo, tomando en cuenta que en los últimos días se incrementó hasta 15,5 bolivianos en los centros de abasto.

“Mantener el precio del pollo en función a la demanda porque se les da los alimentos a los productores, porque había argumentos que los alimentos estaban un poco caros pero eso no es verdad y se tiene alimento de pollo y no hay argumentos para subir el precio”, insistió.

Anunció que en 15 días se concluirá ese proyecto, para luego socializar su contenido antes de presentarla a la Asamblea Legislativa.

Por otra parte, Solano garantizó que el precio de la carne de pollo se mantendrá estable hasta las fiestas de fin de año, fechas en las que se reporta más consumo de ese alimento.

LA PAZ/ABI

