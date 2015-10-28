Cruz del Sur: Sube el número de fallecidos y llegan dos cadáveres a La Paz

El número de fallecidos se elevó a tres, después de los enfrentamientos que se registró el fin de semana entre comunarios y cooperativistas en la mina aurífera Cruz del Sur, ubicado en la comunidad de Choro Grande, en Nor Yungas de La Paz. Esta mañana llegaron los comunarios con dos cadáveres a la sede de Gobierno.
El viceministro de Régimen Interior, Marcelo Elío, confirmó anoche que al promediar las 21.30 del martes se encontró otro cuerpo en el patrullaje que realizó la Policía en el sector del enfrentamiento.
“Estamos hablando de tres personas fallecidas en este lamentable suceso que se ha presentado con el avasallamiento que ha sufrido la cooperativa minera”, dijo al canal estatal.
La madrugada del domingo 25 de octubre, comunarios de la población de Trinidad Pampa avasallaron la mina Cruz del Sur, hecho que en primera instancia dejó dos fallecidos y cuatro heridos.
Esta mañana un grupo de comunarios llegó hasta la ciudad de La Paz con dos cadáveres identificados como Edwin Mamani y Macario Churata. El grupo de personas protestó en las puertas del Ministerio de Justicia, exigiendo que se inicie una investigación y que se esclarezca el caso.
Uno de los comunarios declaró a radio Fides que ellos no tienen armas de fuego, además pidió que se cierre dicha mina que es explotada por los cooperativistas porque sólo les dio problemas e infelicidad.
“No somos felices. Hace siete años éramos felices ahora ya no, cualquier rato nos dinamitan, vivimos infelices”, dijo.
LA PAZ/Fides
