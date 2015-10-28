El Tigre continúa primero a costa de Ciclón

Con 29 puntos en la tabla de posiciones y la alegría de mantenerse primero en el Campeonato Apertura, el plantel de The Strongest superó a Ciclón por 2 a 1 la noche del miércoles en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz en el partido correspondiente a la décima tercera fecha del torneo que regenta la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano.

Los atigrados con algunos sobresaltos lograron superar a un plantel que vino a complicarle al local con la esperanza de quedarse “por lo menos” con un punto, pero que al final se fue con las manos vacías ya que no lograron concretar los goles necesarios, pese a la insistencia que al final sólo quedó en pruebas con remates directos al arco.

El equipo local pudo lograr la ventaja en el minuto 7 del compromiso, pero no lograron anotar el gol que les habría dado la tranquilidad que estaban buscando, otra ocasión de conquista la perdieron en el minuto 34 mediante Alejandro Chumacero quien con remate cruzado perdió la oportunidad de convertir y permitir que el plantel juegue con más confianza.

Pedro Galindo, arquero de Ciclón respondió cuando más necesitó su equipo, su trabajo fue destacado por sus compañeros pero fue superado en un momento en el que los tigres atacaban hasta que rompieron el cero ante la algarabía de los hinchas quienes en el segundo tiempo soportaron una persistente llovizna que los dejó empatados.

La conquista de los atigrado fue convertida mediante Pablo Escobar en el minuto 37 con un remate de primera y con calidad, la habilitación fue mediante el jugador Raúl Castro quien con un centro bajo permite que el capitán del equipo de Achumani convierta el gol con clase.

Ciclón terminó el primer tiempo con las manos vacías, pero también es verdad que le dieron trabajo al rival, porque llegó a atacar, no vino no un plantel defensivo, al contrario llegó a ganar pero el arquero Daniel Vaca les dijo no.

En la segunda mitad del compromiso los atigrados volvieron a mostrar falencias, algunos jugadores estaban nerviosos y cometieron errores que al final fueron aprovechados por los visitantes quienes volvieron a armar sus filas para llegar con peligro.

El trabajo de Ciclón se plasma en el minuto 63 mediante su delantero Juan Vogliotto quien logra desacomoda al arquero Vaca quien nada puede hacer para evitar el gol, el tanto deja con sabor a poco a los atigrados a quienes les cuesta volver a armar las líneas.

Después de ese gol el equipo atigrado flaquea, esos minutos son aprovechados por los visitantes quienes estuvieron a punto de remontar el marcador, pero el palo del arco les dijo no y se fueron con la satisfacción de haber propuesto su juego y no quedarse en su sector, pero sin punto alguno de los tres en juego.

El gol de la victoria de los atigrados fue convertido por Rodrigo Ramallo en el minuto 84, tras dos toques de Escobar y Federico Pereyra quienes celebran la conquista, pues los atigrados estaban a punto de dejar escapar puntos en casa, finalmente se quedaron con las tres unidades y el gusto de seguir como líderes del Campeonato Apertura, pero también saben que le sigue los pasos Sport Boys, equipo que jugará el jueves contra Bolívar en Warnes.