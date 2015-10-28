Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 28 de octubre de 2015 -- 17:29

Primera encuesta da ganador a Macri

Mauricio Macri candidato a la presidencia de Argentina por Cambiemos. (Telam)

Una encuesta realizada el lunes en la ciudad de Buenos Aires pronostica el triunfo en segunda vuelta del candidato a la presidencia de Argentina por el frente opositor Cambiemos de Mauricio Macri.

Según el estudio realizado por la consultora González y Valladares, el conservador Macri cuenta con 45,6% del respaldo del electorado, mientras que el peronista Daniel Scioli, del Frente para la Victoria, goza del 41,5% de las preferencias, por lo que se ubica 4,1 puntos debajo de su rival.

El 4,1% de los electores tiene decidido su voto en blanco, mientras que un 8,8% permanece indeciso sobre el voto que emitirá en el llamado balotaje del 22 de noviembre. Las proyecciones electorales elaboradas por esta consultora ubican a Macri con 50% y a Scioli con 45,5%.

En la primera vuelta del último domingo, el ganador fue Scioli con el 36,8% de los votos, pero muy de cerca le siguió Macri, con 34,3% del respaldo popular. Sin embargo, la actual ventaja que poseería el candidato conservador y de derecha se debe, según la encuestadora, a la orientación que han tomado los votantes que en la primera vuelta apostaron por el tercero en la lista, Sergio Massa, quien obtuvo el 21,34% de los votos.

La encuesta revela que el 45% de esos electores votará por Macri, mientras que el 22,3% respaldará al oficialista y un 8,3% planea votar en blanco. Aunque Massa ha evitado mostrar un apoyo rotundo a alguno de los candidatos, recientemente manifestó que el pueblo argentino “el domingo dijo que no quiere continuidad”.

BUENOS AIRES/Agencias

