Promulgan la Ley de Gestión de Residuos

El presidente Evo Morales promulgó en Palacio de Gobierno este miércoles la Ley Marco de Gestión Integral de Residuos, que es la primera norma al respecto que tiene Bolivia.
“Tiene que aportar cada uno para cuidar el medio ambiente, esa es nuestra obligación”, enfatizó en su discurso el Jefe de Estado .
La norma consta de cinco capítulos y 49 artículos, que plantean, entre sus partes salientes, la prevención sobre la generación de residuos y el fomento al cambio de patrones de producción y consumo mediante la planificación y coordinación interinstitucional e intersectorial.
“Aquí hay multas a personas, pero también a instituciones. A veces tenemos que educarnos con multas lamentablemente (…). Se va aplicar estas multas para quienes incumplen con el reciclado, con el cuidado del medio ambiente”, expresó en un acto realizado en el Palacio de Gobierno.
Según datos del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Agua, en Bolivia se genera aproximadamente 5.170 toneladas de basura por día y al año genera 1,9 millones de toneladas.
También el aprovechamiento de residuos y el desarrollo de mercados para la comercialización y consumo de productos reciclables.
Además establece el cierre de botaderos y la implementación de rellenos sanitarios para la disposición final ambiental; la norma no descarta la investigación y el desarrollo de tecnologías para la Gestión Integral de Residuos.
La Ley dispone 180 días para la elaboración de un Decreto Reglamentario.
LA PAZ/Con datos de BTV
