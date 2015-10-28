Santos propone a las FARC un cese del fuego bilateral desde enero

“Será un regalo de Navidad y Año Nuevo para todos los colombianos”, dijo el presidente colombiano Juan Manuel Santos, en el marco de las negociaciones de paz que lleva adelante en Cuba con el grupo narcoterrorista.
Santos ha aceptado así la propuesta de tregua bilateral lanzada días atrás por el líder de las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC), alias “Timochenko”.
Desde el Palacio de Nariño, la sede del gobierno en Bogotá, Santos ha dicho que le “coge la caña” a la propuesta del líder narcoterroritsa de hacer “un regalo de Navidad a los colombianos”. “Hagamos ese esfuerzo para que, de aquí al 31 de diciembre podamos, por ejemplo, terminar el punto 5, el del fin del conflicto, y así poder decretar un cese al fuego bilateral y verificable internacionalmente a partir del primero de enero (2016)”, agregó Santos.
“Si hacemos ese esfuerzo para avanzar -dijo-, como se ha venido avanzando en ese tema del fin del conflicto y tenemos la disposición, por lo menos de mi parte existe y esas son las instrucciones a los negociadores, podemos proceder en esa dirección”.
Las FARC, con unos 7.000 combatientes según cifras oficiales, iniciaron una tregua unilateral desde el 20 de julio pasado, a la que el gobierno respondió con una suspensión de los bombardeos, que no incluye, sin embargo, el cese de operaciones militares antiguerrilleras en tierra.
Bajas guerrilleras
Este miércoles 28 de octubre, precisamente, el ministro de Defensa de Colombia, Luis Carlos Villegas, reveló que cuatro presuntos guerrilleros dedicados a la extorsión fueron abatidos en el departamento del Caquetá, suroeste del país.
En el proceso de paz de La Habana que transcurre desde hace casi tres años, el gobierno colombiano y las FARC han llegado a consensos sobre desarrollo rural, participación política y solución al problema de las drogas ilícitas.
Actualmente, debaten el tema de verdad, justicia y reparación para las víctimas del conflicto armado de hace más de 50 años, en discusiones en las que se ha pactado parcialmente el espinoso asunto de justicia transicional para quienes dejen las armas y el de la búsqueda de los miles de desaparecidos en la conflagración interna.
Tomado de Infobae
