Vecinos llena de desechos oficina de Comibol

La Corporación Minera de Bolivia (Comibol) anunció procesos penales a los vecinos de Cantumarca, por depositar desechos minerales en sus oficinas de Potosí, en la mañana del miércoles, como una forma de protesta por la contaminación del río San Miguel.
Los vecinos de Cantumarca determinaron llevar los desechos hasta Potosí después que una comisión viajó a La Paz para explicar el nivel de contaminación de la zona, pero los enviados no fueron recibidos por los ejecutivos de Comibol.
Lo representantes de la Comibol indicaron que se comunicó a los vecinos sobre el proceso de contratación de una empresa china para realizar la descontaminación del área y el retiro de los desechos.
Los vecinos indicaron que en varias oportunidades visitaron las oficinas de la minera estatal para presentar las pruebas de la contaminación y los efectos en su salud, pero nunca recibieron una respuesta concreta.
También indicaron que continuarán sus movilizaciones hasta conseguir una respuesta concreta, pues consideran que la supuesta contratación de una empresa para para descontaminación es un “cuento chino”.
POTOSÍ/Fides
You’re so interesting! I do not think I’ve read a single thing
like that before. So good to discover someone with a few unique
thoughts on this subject. Really.. many thanks for starting this up.
This web site is something that is required on the internet, someone with
some originality!
Quality articles is the secret to interest the viewers to pay a visit the web site, that’s
what this site is providing.
Great site you have here but I was curious if you knew of
any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get comments from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same
interest. If you have any recommendations, please let
me know. Many thanks!
Hello very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
Superb .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take
the feeds also? I’m happy to find a lot of helpful information right here within the
publish, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit,
but other than that, this is wonderful blog. A great read.
I’ll certainly be back.
Very good article! We will be linking to this great content on our
website. Keep up the great writing.