Cementerio General abrirá nueve puertas en Todos Santos

El domingo 1 y lunes 2 de noviembre el Cementerio General de La Paz abrirá sus nueve puertas durante desde las 08.00 hasta las 18.00, además instalará cuatro puntos de información, dos ambulancias y tres mingitorios.

La Alcaldía prevé la asistencia de más de 100.000 personas. “Habitualmente el cementerio abre tres puertas, pero debido a esta festividad vamos a abrir las nueve puertas que tiene con el objetivo de que haya mayor fluidez en el lugar”, informó el administrador del Cementerio, Juan Carlos Parra, según una nota de prensa.

Aquellas personas que tengan dudas respecto a la ubicación de los nichos o cuarteles podrán acudir a uno de los cuatro puntos de información. Dos estarán en el frontis de la capilla (cerca a la puerta 1 y 2) y los otros dos, en el frontis de administración (por la puerta 4).

Además se habilitará dos puntos para la atención a adultos mayores y niños que estarán ubicados por las oficinas de administración del cementerio (puerta 4). En caso de extravíos de menores, los padres podrán acudir a estos sitios donde habrá sistemas de altavoces para comunicar la pérdida.

Para las emergencias de salud, la Secretaría Municipal de Salud Integral y Deportes habilitará dos ambulancias. Una estará sobre la avenida Baptista (a la altura de la puerta 1) y la otra, en la avenida Entre Ríos (cerca a la puerta 6).

Ingresos y salidas:

Puerta 1: Ingreso principal a la iglesia del camposanto. (Ingreso)

Puerta 2: Ubicada sobre la avenida Baptista. (Ingreso)

Puerta 3: Situada sobre la avenida Baptista, frente al exsurtidor. (Salida)

Puerta 4: Da a la avenida Baptista. (Ingreso y Salida)

Puerta 5: Ubicada sobre la calle Picada Chaco, hacia YPFB. (Ingreso y salida)

Puerta 6: Sobre la avenida Entre Ríos, colindante con el colegio Holanda. (Ingreso y salida)

Puerta 7: Situada sobre la avenida Baptista y la calle Lino Monasterios. (Salida)

Puerta 8: Da sobre la avenida Baptista y la calle Lino Monasterios. (Salida)

Puerta 9: Que conecta con la parada del teleférico en la avenida Entre Ríos. (Ingreso)

LA PAZ/Fides

