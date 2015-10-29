Cementerio General abrirá nueve puertas en Todos Santos

El domingo 1 y lunes 2 de noviembre el Cementerio General de La Paz abrirá sus nueve puertas durante desde las 08.00 hasta las 18.00, además instalará cuatro puntos de información, dos ambulancias y tres mingitorios.
La Alcaldía prevé la asistencia de más de 100.000 personas. “Habitualmente el cementerio abre tres puertas, pero debido a esta festividad vamos a abrir las nueve puertas que tiene con el objetivo de que haya mayor fluidez en el lugar”, informó el administrador del Cementerio, Juan Carlos Parra, según una nota de prensa.
Aquellas personas que tengan dudas respecto a la ubicación de los nichos o cuarteles podrán acudir a uno de los cuatro puntos de información. Dos estarán en el frontis de la capilla (cerca a la puerta 1 y 2) y los otros dos, en el frontis de administración (por la puerta 4).
Además se habilitará dos puntos para la atención a adultos mayores y niños que estarán ubicados por las oficinas de administración del cementerio (puerta 4). En caso de extravíos de menores, los padres podrán acudir a estos sitios donde habrá sistemas de altavoces para comunicar la pérdida.
Para las emergencias de salud, la Secretaría Municipal de Salud Integral y Deportes habilitará dos ambulancias. Una estará sobre la avenida Baptista (a la altura de la puerta 1) y la otra, en la avenida Entre Ríos (cerca a la puerta 6).
Ingresos y salidas:
Puerta 1: Ingreso principal a la iglesia del camposanto. (Ingreso)
Puerta 2: Ubicada sobre la avenida Baptista. (Ingreso)
Puerta 3: Situada sobre la avenida Baptista, frente al exsurtidor. (Salida)
Puerta 4: Da a la avenida Baptista. (Ingreso y Salida)
Puerta 5: Ubicada sobre la calle Picada Chaco, hacia YPFB. (Ingreso y salida)
Puerta 6: Sobre la avenida Entre Ríos, colindante con el colegio Holanda. (Ingreso y salida)
Puerta 7: Situada sobre la avenida Baptista y la calle Lino Monasterios. (Salida)
Puerta 8: Da sobre la avenida Baptista y la calle Lino Monasterios. (Salida)
Puerta 9: Que conecta con la parada del teleférico en la avenida Entre Ríos. (Ingreso)
LA PAZ/Fides
Everything published made a great deal of sense. But, consider this, what if you composed a catchier post title?
I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your
blog, however suppose you added a headline that grabbed folk’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Cementerio General abrirá nueve puertas en Todos Santos is kinda plain. You should peek at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create
news headlines to get people to click. You might try adding a video or a picture or two
to get people excited about everything’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it might bring your
website a little livelier.
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this post i thought i
could also create comment due to this good article.
This design is steller! You most certainly
know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved
to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how
you presented it. Too cool!
This design is steller! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Thank you, I have recently been searching for info about this
subject for a long time and yours is the best I have came upon so far.
But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the supply?
I love reading a post that will make men and women think.
Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!
Undeniably believe that that you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be at the web
the easiest thing to understand of. I say to you,
I definitely get irked at the same time as folks think about concerns that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as neatly as defined
out the whole thing without having side-effects , other folks could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four
emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Cheers!
I know this web page offers quality dependent content and additional material,
is there any other web page which gives these things in quality?
When I originally commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added-
checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added I recieve four emails with the exact
same comment. There has to be a way you can remove me
from that service? Thanks!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I
will be waiting for your next post thanks once again.
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever
have any issues with hackers? My last blog
(wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no back up.
Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Spending some time and
actual effort to create a great article… but what can I say… I
procrastinate a lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who was conducting a little
homework on this. And he actually ordered me breakfast because I discovered it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this matter here on your
web page.
Thanks for the good writeup. It in truth used to be a amusement account it.
Look complicated to more added agreeable
from you! By the way, how could we be in contact?
It’s nearly impossible to find well-informed people in this particular subject, but you sound like
you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
I like looking through a post that will make people
think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!
Hello, its good piece of writing concerning media print, we all be aware of media is a fantastic source of
facts.
Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for information about this topic for
ages and yours is the best I have found out so far. But, what concerning the conclusion?
Are you positive concerning the supply?
Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with
us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking
and will be tweeting this to my followers! Excellent blog
and fantastic design.
This is my first time visit at here and i am truly impressed
to read all at single place.
I really love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you build this
website yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my very own website and would love to find out where you got this from or what the theme is named.
Kudos!
Hurrah, that’s what I was exploring for, what a data! existing here
at this webpage, thanks admin of this web site.
What’s up, its pleasant article about media print, we all be familiar
with media is a impressive source of facts.
Truly no matter if someone doesn’t know afterward its up
to other people that they will assist, so here it happens.
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours these days, yet
I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours.
It’s pretty worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the
web might be a lot more helpful than ever before.
I like looking through a post that can make men and women think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using
Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a year and am concerned about
switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Your mode of explaining the whole thing in this piece of writing is genuinely pleasant, every one be able to
easily be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
Keep on writing, great job!
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker
who has been doing a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch because I found it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this matter here on your website.
Good post. I certainly love this site. Thanks!
Hi, this weekend is fastidious for me, because this time i am reading this enormous educational piece
of writing here at my residence.
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for
sharing.
I’ve read several just right stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much attempt you put to make such a excellent informative website.