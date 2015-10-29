Fecha de publicación: Jueves 29 de octubre de 2015 -- 10:06

Centro de Investigación Nuclear será construido con tecnología rusa y argentina

Vecino de El Alto muestran su apoyo a la planta nuclear. (ABI)

Vecino de El Alto muestran su apoyo a la planta nuclear. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales informó este jueves en conferencia de prensa que el Centro de Investigación y Desarrollo en Tecnología Nuclear será construido con tecnología de Rusia y Argentina. Los movimientos sociales de El Alto deberán garantizar al menos 20 hectáreas de terreno.

“Según recomendaciones, según algunos hermanos que viajaron (a Rusia) recomiendan que sea con la tecnología de Rusia y con la participación de Sudamérica, como Argentina, que han desarrollado bastante”, sostuvo el jefe de Estado.

Morales garantizó los 300 millones de dólares que se requerirá para la edificación del Centro de Investigación que se prevé tendrá que estar concluido en cuatro año.

El presidente de la Federación de Juntas Vecinales, Franklin Machaca, anunció el miércoles que el presidente Evo Morales, tras una reunión que sostuvieron, aceptó que el Centro de Investigación se ubique en el Distrito 8 de la urbe alteña.

El Mandatario pidió a los dirigentes de los movimientos sociales de El Alto, como primera tarea, garantizar el terreno, “mínimamente 15 hectáreas, mejor si son 20 hectáreas”, para luego sanearlo. Así hasta enero de 2016 también se tendría el estudio de diseño final del Centro que contará con tres plantas.

“El gran deseo que tenemos, ojala alcancemos, (es) adjudicar (la obra) entre febrero y marzo, pero dependerá de la legalización del terreno”, manifestó,

La próxima semana llegarán al país algunos expertos de Rusia para trabajar y avanzar en el proyecto gubernamental.

LA PAZ/Fides

, , ,
24 comments on “Centro de Investigación Nuclear será construido con tecnología rusa y argentina

  1. I’ve been browsing on-line greater than three hours lately, yet
    I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours.
    It’s beautiful worth enough for me. In my view, if
    all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the
    net shall be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  2. Simply wish to say your article is as astounding.
    The clearness to your submit is just cool and that i can assume you are an expert in this subject.
    Well with your permission allow me to clutch your feed to stay updated
    with coming near near post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please continue the rewarding work.

    Responder

  3. Thanks , I’ve just been looking for information approximately this subject for a
    long time and yours is the best I’ve came upon so far.
    But, what in regards to the bottom line?
    Are you sure in regards to the supply?

    Responder

  5. I loved as much as you will receive carried
    out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.

    nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly
    the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder

  8. Hiya very nice site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?
    I’m happy to search out a lot of useful info here within the submit,
    we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Responder

  11. I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
    I’m quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  13. Someone essentially lend a hand to make seriously posts I would state.

    That is the very first time I frequented your website page and to this point?
    I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular publish amazing.

    Magnificent task!

    Responder

  15. I’m extremely impressed along with your writing talents and also with the layout
    for your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you
    customize it your self? Either way keep up the nice quality writing,
    it’s uncommon to peer a great weblog like this one these
    days..

    Responder

  17. Hi there, i read your blog from time to time
    and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
    If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support
    is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  19. Having read this I thought it was really enlightening.
    I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this
    informative article together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and posting comments.

    But so what, it was still worthwhile!

    Responder

  20. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into
    starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get setup?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any suggestions or advice would
    be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it

    Responder

  21. Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and come with approximately all significant
    infos. I’d like to peer more posts like this
    .

    Responder

  23. Hello! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how
    to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing
    from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct
    this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  24. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it
    seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening
    to read?

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>