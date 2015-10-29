Centro de Investigación Nuclear será construido con tecnología rusa y argentina

El presidente Evo Morales informó este jueves en conferencia de prensa que el Centro de Investigación y Desarrollo en Tecnología Nuclear será construido con tecnología de Rusia y Argentina. Los movimientos sociales de El Alto deberán garantizar al menos 20 hectáreas de terreno.
“Según recomendaciones, según algunos hermanos que viajaron (a Rusia) recomiendan que sea con la tecnología de Rusia y con la participación de Sudamérica, como Argentina, que han desarrollado bastante”, sostuvo el jefe de Estado.
Morales garantizó los 300 millones de dólares que se requerirá para la edificación del Centro de Investigación que se prevé tendrá que estar concluido en cuatro año.
El presidente de la Federación de Juntas Vecinales, Franklin Machaca, anunció el miércoles que el presidente Evo Morales, tras una reunión que sostuvieron, aceptó que el Centro de Investigación se ubique en el Distrito 8 de la urbe alteña.
El Mandatario pidió a los dirigentes de los movimientos sociales de El Alto, como primera tarea, garantizar el terreno, “mínimamente 15 hectáreas, mejor si son 20 hectáreas”, para luego sanearlo. Así hasta enero de 2016 también se tendría el estudio de diseño final del Centro que contará con tres plantas.
“El gran deseo que tenemos, ojala alcancemos, (es) adjudicar (la obra) entre febrero y marzo, pero dependerá de la legalización del terreno”, manifestó,
La próxima semana llegarán al país algunos expertos de Rusia para trabajar y avanzar en el proyecto gubernamental.
LA PAZ/Fides
