China pone fin a su política del hijo único: podrán tener dos

El Partido Comunista de China (PCCh) anunció hoy tras su plenario anual de cuatro días que “todas las parejas” del país podrán tener hasta dos hijos, una reforma que pone fin a más de 30 años de controvertidas políticas del “hijo único”.
La reforma, anunciada en el mismo día en el que el régimen comunista aprueba su XIII Plan Quinquenal para el lustro 2016-2020, supone un paso más en la relajación de las estrictas políticas demográficas, que comenzó en 2013 cuando se amplió el número de excepciones en las que un matrimonio podía tener un segundo vástago.
Muchos expertos chinos de agencias oficiales o centros de investigación ya habían pedido en las últimas semanas al gobierno que tomara esta medida.
La decisión de 2013 había tenido hasta ahora un efecto limitado, porque no se aplicaba en todo el territorio y porque muchas parejas prefieren tener un solo hijo por razones económicas.
La política del hijo único tenía además algunas excepciones: la casi totalidad de las 55 minorías étnicas del país no tenían que seguirla, y tampoco las parejas de las zonas rurales si su primer hijo era una niña.
El objetivo es corregir el desequilibrio entre hombres y mujeres (116 hombres por cada 100 mujeres), y frenar el envejecimiento de la población.
La drástica medida de que las familias chinas pudieran tener un solo hijo se había impuesto en 1979, con el fin de reducir la superpoblación, y según los expertos ha servido para evitar que la población actual del país fuera actualmente de 1.700 millones de habitantes.
El gigante asiático es actualmente el país con más habitantes en el mundo, cifra que llega a casi 1.370 millones de personas según estimaciones de 2015.
Los observadores ya aguardaban que en el plenario del PCCh de esta semana, celebrado a puerta cerrada con los máximos líderes del régimen comunista, cambiase esta política, aunque se ignoraba hasta qué punto iba a llegar la modificación.
El gobierno chino siempre defendió que el restringir a un solo hijo la descendencia de muchas parejas, sobre todo en zonas urbanas, contribuyó al desarrollo del país.
También ayudó a la salida de la pobreza de más de 400 millones de personas durante las últimas tres décadas, pero Pekín también admitía que se aproximaba el momento de ponerle fin.
Entre los efectos secundarios más perjudiciales de la política del hijo único para China se destaca el rápido envejecimiento de su población, que ha provocado que su pirámide demográfica sea similar al de los países más desarrollados.
Esta decisión del Partido Comunista chino podría modificar las recientes predicciones de la ONU sobre que India será el país más poblado del mundo en 2022, con 1.400 millones de habitantes.
Tomado de Infobae
