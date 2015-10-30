Comisión mixta aprueba convocatoria y plantea reforma electoral

La Comisión Mixta de Constitución de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional aprobó este viernes el proyecto de Ley de convocatoria para el referendo sobre la modificación parcial de la Constitución e incluyó una reforma a la Ley de Régimen Electoral por la que se suspende la obligatoriedad de registrarse en el Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) para hacer campaña.
“En el artículo octavo se ha incorporado una modificación a la Ley 026 del Régimen Electoral, que tiene que ver básicamente con ampliar la participación de quienes hagan campaña en el próximo referéndum; es decir, que a partir de esta norma, no es obligatorio el registrarse en el Tribunal Supremo Electoral para hacer campaña en esta consulta ciudadana”, explicó el presidente de la comisión el senador Milton Barón.
En la actual norma electoral los partidos o agrupaciones ciudadanas debían registrarse para hacer campaña a favor o en contra de lo propuesto en un referendo.
El referéndum, previsto para el 21 de febrero, estará destino a aprobar o rechazar una propuesta de reforma constitucional que le permitiría al presidente, Evo Morales, presentarse como candidato para tener un cuarto mandato entre los años 2020 y 2025.
El proyecto tiene ocho artículos que tiene la propuesta normativa, mismos que están referidos a la fecha de la consulta, la pregunta, aspectos administrativo, la reforma a la a la Ley de Régimen Electoral y el voto de los bolivianos en el exterior.
El proyecto aprobado por la comisión, pasará al pleno de la Asamblea Legislativa para ser debatida, sancionada y luego enviada al Órgano Ejecutivo, que la sancionará para que el Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) pueda organizar el proceso.
La Comisión comenzó el tratamiento en la mañana del viernes y la concluyó diez horas después, lo que permite convocar a Asamblea Legislativa para el 3 de noviembre, pues según las normas legislativas, las convocatorias a la sesión de las dos cámaras debe tener una anticipación de 72 horas.
LA PAZ/Fides
