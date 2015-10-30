Morales: el país está preparado para incorporar el rubro de la energía

El presidente Evo Morales afirmó el viernes, durante la inauguración de la XLV Reunión de Ministros de la Organización Latinoamericana de Energía (Olade), que el país andino amazónico está preparado para incorporar el rubro energético en la generación de divisas.
“Decirles que estamos preparados para que Bolivia pueda incorporar otro rubro que genera divisas, es el tema energético no sólo termoeléctricas sino las hidroeléctricas”, dijo.
El Mandatario, ante un auditorio formado por ministros de países miembros de la Olade, además de representantes y delegados, en la ciudad de Tarija, manifestó que la exportación de energía genera mayores recursos económicos que la venta de gas, por lo que Bolivia opta por desarrollar ese sector, sin desmerecer los contratos que tiene Bolivia con Brasil y Argentina en materia de gas natural.
“Es mejor energía que gas, vendiendo energía ganamos más plata que vendiendo gas, sé que hay crecimiento de la población, saludamos interés de Brasil y Argentina en plantas hidroeléctricas estamos avanzando, deseo del Gobierno es cómo incorporar a la economía nacional exportación de la energía”, aseveró.
Indicó que “estamos convencidos como Gobierno que el tema energético avanzará” y detalló que en la actualidad la demanda interna de energía eléctrica en Bolivia es de 1.300 megavatios, requerimiento que puede cubrirse con la generación de tres termoeléctricas, por lo que los proyectos de geotermia, energía eólica y otros irán a generar energía destinada a la exportación.
El Presidente indígena aseveró que la energía es parte de la liberación económica y recordó que antes de llegar al Gobierno el país estaba sometido a intereses extranjeros mediante empresas transnacionales que operaban en territorio nacional logrando grandes réditos que no se quedaban en el país.
Aseguró que la nacionalización de los hidrocarburos (2006) ayudó a cambiar la situación económica del país y a consolidar la liberación de los bolivianos en ese aspecto.
Mencionó que en 2005 la renta petrolera era de 600 millones de dólares, monto que se incrementó a 5.500 millones de dólares el pasado año y este año será de 3.500 millones de dólares, como efecto de la baja de los precios del crudo, que no es responsabilidad del Gobierno sino de la crisis capitalista que se vive en el mundo.
Morales saludó el trabajo que desde el pasado lunes realizaron los representantes de los países miembros de la Olade, pero convocó a no sólo atender las demandas de las industrias y empresas sino directamente de los pueblos, de los “más abandonados”.
TARIJA/Con información de ABI
