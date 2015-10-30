Fecha de publicación: Viernes 30 de octubre de 2015 -- 09:41

Papa Francisco: Monseñor Romero fue calumniado por los obispos

Jóvenes elevan un cartel con la imagen del Mons. Arnulfo Romero. (CEES)

Jóvenes elevan un cartel con la imagen del Mons. Arnulfo Romero. (CEES)

El papa Francisco acusó este viernes al episcopado de El Salvador de haber “difamado, calumniado y enfangado” tanto en vida como tras su asesinato en 1980 a monseñor Oscar Romero, beatificado en mayo pasado.

“El martirio de monseñor Romero no fue sólo su muerte: inició antes, con los sufrimientos por las persecuciones antes de su muerte y continuó después, porque no bastó que muriera, lo difamaron, calumniaron y enfangaron. Su martirio continuó por mano de sus hermanos sacerdotes y del episcopado”, afirmó el papa ante una delegación de obispos y fieles salvadoreños.

Treinta y cinco años después del asesinato de Oscar Arnulfo Romero, el papa reconoció que hubo una campaña para denigrar al religioso centroamericano, cuya beatificación estuvo bloqueada en la época de Juan Pablo II y promovida en cambio por Francisco, que lo considera un modelo para América Latina.

“Solo Dios conoce la historia de la persona. Vio que lo estaban lapidando con la prieda más dura que existe en el mundo: la lengua”, agregó.

Las palabras del papa argentino fueron pronunciadas al término de una audiencia especial en el Vaticano concedida por el pontífice a una numerosa delegación de salvadoreños que viajaron a Roma para agradecer a Francisco por la reciente beatificación de Romero, el 23 de mayo pasado en El Salvador.

Asesinado en San Salvador cuando oficiaba misa el 24 de marzo de 1980 por un francotirador contratado por la ultraderecha, Romero fue tildado tanto en los últimos años de su vida como después de muerto de ser “un desequilibrado”, “un marxista”, un “títere manipulado por curas de la teología de la liberación que le escribían sus encendidos sermones” contra la oligarquía, las injusticias sociales y la represión en su país.

La beatificación de Romero, sin necesidad de probar un milagro tras ser proclamado un mártir por su fe, resulta coherente con el papado de Francisco que respalda la lucha por la justicia social.

ROMA/Agencias

