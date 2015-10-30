Fecha de publicación: Viernes 30 de octubre de 2015 -- 18:00

Senamhi declara “alerta naranja” en cuatro regiones del país

Personas transitan bajo la lluvia.

Personas transitan bajo la lluvia.

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) declaró alerta naranja desde el sábado hasta el lunes, por lluvias y tormentas eléctricas en cuatro regiones del país: norte de La Paz, trópico de Cochabamba, sur de Beni y Santa Cruz.

“Se pronostica lluvias y tormentas eléctricas con intensidades moderadas, temporalmente fuertes con montos acumulados entre 60 a 90 milímetros”, indica un comunicado de prensa. La alerte naranja rige desde la madrugada del sábado 31 de octubre hasta el lunes 02 de noviembre.

En La Paz las provincias afectadas serán Franz Tamayo, Larecaja, Caranavi, el área entre Nor Yungas y Sud Yungas, además de Inquisivi.

En Cochabamba se prevé que las áreas afectadas sean las comprendidas entre las provincias Chapare y Carrasco, con probabilidad de alcanzar lluvias mayores a los 100 milímetros de intensidad.

En Beni, las regiones afectadas serán el sur de Moxos, el sur de la provincia Ballivián y el sur de Yacuma y Marvan.

En Santa Cruz se verán afectadas las áreas comprendidas entre las provincias Warnes, Sara, Ichilo, Santi Esteban, Chiquitos, Ángel Sandoval, Germán Busch, además de la mitad sur de las provincias Guarayos, Ñuflo de Chávez y Velasco

55 comments on “Senamhi declara “alerta naranja” en cuatro regiones del país

  2. Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could
    i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a
    acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this
    your broadcast provided bright clear concept

    Responder

  15. What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re not really a lot more smartly-liked
    than you might be now. You’re very intelligent.
    You realize thus significantly when it comes to this
    matter, produced me for my part believe it from so many various angles.
    Its like women and men aren’t interested unless it
    is something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs great.
    All the time deal with it up!

    Responder

  19. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this
    blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful info specially
    the last part :) I maintain such info much. I was seeking this particular information for a long time.

    Thanks and good luck.

    Responder

  21. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every
    day. It will always be interesting to read through articles from other writers and practice something from other websites.

    Responder

  23. Wonderful blog you have here but I was wanting to
    know if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
    I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get comments from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  25. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this fantastic blog!

    I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.

    I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook
    group. Chat soon!

    Responder

  29. Wow, amazing blog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for?
    you made blogging glance easy. The entire glance of
    your website is fantastic, as well as the content!

    Responder

  32. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a
    comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  35. We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive
    activity and our whole neighborhood shall be grateful to you.

    Responder

  37. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital
    to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account
    your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement
    you access consistently quickly.

    Responder

  38. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you might
    be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely
    will come back later in life. I want to encourage continue your great
    work, have a nice afternoon!

    Responder

  39. Great blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using?
    Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly
    as yours lol

    Responder

  41. Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up
    losing a few months of hard work due to no backup.
    Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?

    Responder

  44. Have you ever thought about publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share
    some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work.
    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.

    Responder

  46. Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
    you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives
    for another platform. I would be awesome if
    you could point me in the direction of a good
    platform.

    Responder

  47. Hello! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d
    ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
    My website addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the way!

    Responder

  51. Hi there very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
    Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?

    I’m glad to find so many helpful information here
    within the post, we need work out extra techniques in this
    regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>