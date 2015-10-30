Senamhi declara “alerta naranja” en cuatro regiones del país

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) declaró alerta naranja desde el sábado hasta el lunes, por lluvias y tormentas eléctricas en cuatro regiones del país: norte de La Paz, trópico de Cochabamba, sur de Beni y Santa Cruz.
“Se pronostica lluvias y tormentas eléctricas con intensidades moderadas, temporalmente fuertes con montos acumulados entre 60 a 90 milímetros”, indica un comunicado de prensa. La alerte naranja rige desde la madrugada del sábado 31 de octubre hasta el lunes 02 de noviembre.
En La Paz las provincias afectadas serán Franz Tamayo, Larecaja, Caranavi, el área entre Nor Yungas y Sud Yungas, además de Inquisivi.
En Cochabamba se prevé que las áreas afectadas sean las comprendidas entre las provincias Chapare y Carrasco, con probabilidad de alcanzar lluvias mayores a los 100 milímetros de intensidad.
En Beni, las regiones afectadas serán el sur de Moxos, el sur de la provincia Ballivián y el sur de Yacuma y Marvan.
En Santa Cruz se verán afectadas las áreas comprendidas entre las provincias Warnes, Sara, Ichilo, Santi Esteban, Chiquitos, Ángel Sandoval, Germán Busch, además de la mitad sur de las provincias Guarayos, Ñuflo de Chávez y Velasco
