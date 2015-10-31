San Miguel: Visita del Canciller a Chile es un acto diplomático

El excónsul de Bolivia en Chile, Walker San Miguel, señaló el viernes que la visita del canciller David Choquehuanca a Chile no tiene que ser confundida por la cancillería chilena como un acto al margen de la diplomacia.
Precisó que el canciller boliviano es un hombre representativo del mundo indígena y del mundo aymara y recibió invitaciones de los sectores sociales que lo acogieron como a un personaje, en entrevista difundida por Cadena A.
“El canciller boliviano es un hombre representativo del mundo indígena y del mundo aymara y él ha recibido invitaciones de sectores sociales en Chile, que lo han acogido como a un personaje y esto no tiene que ser confundido por la cancillería chilena como un acto al margen de la diplomacia”, señaló San Miguel.
Indicó que Chile está sobre reaccionando y seguro no les ha resultado grato que un canciller sea bien acogido, así sea por sectores minoritarios, como señaló Muñoz.
Resaltó que Choquehuanca en todo momento dio mensajes que instan al diálogo como países hermanos y precisó que en eso no hay sentimiento de ofensa al país vecino.
El canciller chileno Heraldo Muñoz minimizó las actividades que desarrolló el Canciller boliviano en su visita a Chile y sostuvo que se ha reunido con grupos absolutamente no representativos y sin representantes soberanos del pueblo chileno que son los parlamentario o el Gobierno.
