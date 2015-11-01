Ciclón gana a Real Potosí 2 a 0, en choque de coleros

Con goles de los jugadores Juan Vogliotti y Álvaro Paniagua el plantel de Ciclón se reivindicó con su hinchada el domingo al vencer a Real Potosí por 2 a 0 en una tarde diferente la que se tuvo en Tarija por el largo fin de semana. El compromiso correspondió a la décima cuarta fecha del Campeonato Apertura, de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano.
Para el plantel de Tarija pesaba sobre sus espaldas una gran responsabilidad, porque en la décima tercera fecha del torneo llegaron a tocar fondo en la tabla del punto promedio, además había la discusión de la salida de su entrenador, Víctor Hugo Andrada quien hizo modificaciones en su plantel titular debido a varios ausentes por sanciones y lesiones.
La victoria es una inyección anímica para los futbolistas, quienes están presionados por los hinchas quienes pese a que se comprometieron a apoyar al equipo tras su retorno a la Liga le dieron la espalda, pero la directiva confía que con esta victoria volverá el idilio por el elenco que tendrá más de 10 día de descanso debido a que a partir del lunes la Selección Nacional comienza a trabajar en La Paz para cumplir sus partidos de las tercera y cuarta fecha de las eliminatorias mundialistas contra Venezuela y Paraguay.
El partido comenzó con una interesante propuesta de fútbol del plantel de Ciclón, los tiros de esquina también favorecieron a los locales, pero que no terminaron en goles debido a la oportuna intervención de Henri Lapczyk, el arquero se puso firme en su sector.
Real Potosí también presenta su juego, aprovechó las jugadas rápidas pero no lograron llegar al arco con peligro, además la expulsión del jugador Pablo Pedraza en el minuto 42 también le restó las llegadas, los jugadores cuidaron su sector para evitar cualquier sorpresa.
El jugador Juan Vogliotti fue autor del primer gol de Ciclón, el argentino que estaba atento a la jugada que generaron sus compañeros de equipo ingresa al área de peligro y como sabe remata directo al arco, el jugador se reencuentra con los goles.
David Miranda, árbitro del compromiso cobra la pena máxima a favor de Real Potosí esa determinación no gustó para nada al rival quienes se van sobre el árbitro para reclamarle la medida, pero la determinación ya estaba asumida.
Henri Lapczyk, arquero de los lilas se pone frente a la pelota desde los 12 pasos desde el punto penal con tal mala suerte que el guardameta Pedro Galindo en el minuto 23 logró contener el balón, esa jugada desubicó a sus compañeros quienes no lograron recuperarse antes de dejar el campo de juego al término de la primera etapa.
Para la segunda etapa el jugador de Ciclón, Álvaro Paniagua recibe una asistencia como con la mano de Marcelo Escalante que sorprende a la defensa visitante que nada puede hacer y se asegura la victoria a los 47 minutos.
Después de ese gol Ciclón siguió dominando el partido, pero el arco para los dos equipos se cerró y terminó el juego con un marcador que favoreció a los locales, quienes dejaron el campo de juego con la sonrisa a flor de labios porque cumplieron con el objetivo.
TARIJA/APG
