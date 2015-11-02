Detienen en el Vaticano a sacerdote español y exfuncionaria por nuevos Vatileaks

El Secretario de la Prefectura para los Asuntos Económicos de la Santa Sede, Mons. Lucio Ángel Vallejo Balda; y Francesca Immacolata Chaouqui fueron arrestados en el Vaticano. La investigación conducida por la Gendarmería y la magistratura del Vaticano los habría identificado como los presuntos “cuervos” de la nueva fuga de documentos en los que se basan dos nuevos libros que no han sido publicados: “Avaricia”, del periodista italiano Emiliano Fittipaldi, y “Via Crucis” del su colega del grupo Mediaset Gianluigi Nuzzi.
Tanto el español Mons. Vallejo Balda como la italiana Chaouqui formaban parte (el primero como secretario y la segunda como miembro) de la comisión de estudio y orientación sobre la organización de la estructura económico-administrativa de la Santa Sede (la COSEA), instituida en julio de 2013 para evaluar los documentos y las cuentas de todos los dicasterios, y para sugerir reformas para la racionalización de los gastos y mejorar la gestión en conjunto.
Fue justamente Mons. Vallejo Balda, número dos de la Prefectura que habría desaparecido después de la reforma de la Curia, quien propuso incluir a Chaouqui en la comisión. Y justamente después de su nombramiento pontificio surgieron polémicas y dudas alrededor de su persona: se recordaban algunos “tuits” que había publicado sobre una inexistente “leucemia” de Papa Benedicto XVI, y otros mensajes mucho más graves contra el entonces Secretario de Estado, Cardenal Tarcisio Bertone, y sobre el ex-ministro de la economía italiano Tremonti.
Chaouqui se defendió diciendo que era víctima de falsas acusaciones, debido a las envidias que habría suscitado su nuevo rol, y denunció la violación de su cuenta de Twitter.
Particularmente significativo, a la luz de la clamorosa noticia de hoy, parece la conversación de Chaouqui con la periodista Denise Pardo, publicado en el sitio del periódico italiano “L’Espresso”, el 17 de septiembre de 2013.
Chaouqui decía que tenía acceso a “los documentos más reservados” y habló sobre su amistad con el periodista Gianluigi Nuzzi. Al final del trabajo de la COSEA fueron creados dos nuevos órganos para centralizar, hacer más transparente y racionar la gestión económica-financiera de la Santa Sede: la Secretaría para la Economía y el Consejo para la Economía. Como encargado de la Secretaría Francisco nombró al cardenal australiano Geroge Pell, que hasta entonces era arzobispo de Sídney y miembro del “C9” (el Consejo de purpurado que ayuda al Papa en la reforma de la Curia y en el gobierno de la Iglesia universal).
Como número dos del nuevo dicterio económico se decía que el nombramiento de Vallejo Balda era descontado. El monseñor había incluso hablado sobre el argumento en una entrevista radiofónica con una emisora española.
Pero sorpresivamente, el 3 de marzo de 2014, en lugar de Mons. Vallejo Balda, Francisco nombró como número dos de la Secretaría para la Economía a su segundo secretario particular, el maltés Alfred Xuereb, que el nuevo Papa había heredado del anterior y que sirvió a Ratzinger al lado de mons. Georg Gänswein durante el último periodo del Pontificado. Además, al nuevo Consejo para la Economía, compuesto igualmente por laicos y cardenales, confluyeron cinco de los miembros de la comisión COSEA (el maltés Joseph F.X. Zahra, el francés Jean-Baptiste de Franssu, que después se habría convertido en el Presidente del IOR, el español Enrique Llano Cueto, el alemán Jochen Messemer y el ex-ministro del Exterior de Singapur George Yeo). Quedó excluida Francesca Immacolata Chaouqui.
Mons. Vallejo Balda, definido por Chaouqui como “el mejor ecónomo” de la Iglesia, después de que cerraran la COSEA había vuelto a su puesto de secretario de la Prefectura de Asuntos Económicos, que entonces dirigía el cardenal Giuseppe Versaldi, quien después fue nombrado Prefecto de la Congregación para la Educación Católica. Vallejo Balda y Chaouqui volvieron a atraer los reflectores en abril de 2014, cuando organizaron una recepción en la terraza de la Prefectura de Asuntos Económicos de la Santa Sede para 150 celebridades, invitadas para poder seguir desde lo alto la canonización de Juan XXIII y Juan Pablo II, con todo y con un buffet.
EL VATICANO/ACI
