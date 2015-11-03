Fecha de publicación: Martes 3 de noviembre de 2015 -- 16:36

El MAS se reúne el jueves para organizar la campaña del si

Concentración del MAS. (Archivo)

Concentración del MAS. (Archivo)

El Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) se reunirá el jueves 5 de noviembre en Cochabamba para determinar quiénes serán los responsables por la campaña del si a la reforma constitucional, indicó el gobernador de Cochabamba, Ivana Canelas.

“Conformamos comisiones, este jueves en Cochabamba nos vamos a reunir todos para determinar los responsables de las comisiones de campaña nacionales y departamentales”, indicó Canelas.

El ministro de Desarrollo Rural, César Cocarico, dijo que en La Paz se tendrá un congreso departamental en la última semana de noviembre para determinar la estructura de la comisión de campaña.

Cacarico indicó que a nivel de campaña la dirección nacional determino que sean cinco personas que coordinen en La Paz todos los trabajaos para apoyar el si a la reforma que permitirá la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales y el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera.

En la mañana del martes se reunió en Palacio de Gobierno la Coordinadora Nacional para el Cambio (Conalcam) con el presidente en ejercicio Álvaro García Linera, para determinar su cronograma de campaña y las tareas de cada organización.

LA PAZ/Fides

