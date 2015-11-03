El municipio de La Paz en alerta naranja

La alerta naranja fue declarada este martes en el municipio de Paz, por el inicio de la época de lluvias y se prolongará hasta fines de febrero de 2016, anunció el alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla.
“Estamos con alerta naranja en este momento y por eso todo el personal del Gobierno Municipal está abierto y listo para atender cualquier emergencia. Se está destinando 14 millones de bolivianos, tanto para estos dos últimos meses del año, como para los primeros meses del año 2016, principalmente para (el tema de la) maquinaria”, comunicó el Alcalde.
La autoridad municipal explicó que este año el fenómeno del Niño será más intenso, y provocará mayor riesgo en la ciudad.
“Es posible que existan deslizamientos y desbordes, es por esta razón que el Gobierno Municipal ha tomado varias previsiones, con el monitoreo que se va a desarrollar con los radares. Tenemos personal las 24 horas del día que está monitoreando la situación de las lluvias y crecida de los ríos”, indicó el Alcalde.
Revilla realizó estas declaraciones en la presentación del Plan de Preparación y Respuesta ante Emergencias y Desastres 2015 – 2016 que estipula la estrategia para encarar los imprevistos por la época de lluvias.
LA PAZ/Fides
