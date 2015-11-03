Fecha de publicación: Martes 3 de noviembre de 2015 -- 09:12

Evo Morales llegó a Alemania

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, llegó la mañana del martes a la capital de Alemania, Berlín, para una visita oficial en la que aspira a cerrar acuerdos sobre energía renovable, así como a captar nuevas inversiones y establecer convenios bilaterales en diferentes áreas. La llegada de Morales se adelantó en un día, informaron fuentes oficiales del Gobierno boliviano.

El Primer Mandatario compartirá mañana un almuerzo de trabajo con la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, en la sede del Gobierno alemán, con quien analizará temas bilaterales, así como cuestiones económicas, de política medioambiental y asuntos regionales.

Morales, en Día de América Latina en Hamburgo

Morales también se reunirá con el presidente Joachim Gauck y políticos alemanes. Además, visitará el Parlamento alemán (Bundestag) y la Universidad Técnica de Berlín. El jueves, el jefe de Estado boliviano tiene previsto trasladarse a la ciudad portuaria de Hamburgo, donde buscará establecer acuerdos para inversiones.

Asimismo, el presidente boliviano será el invitado de honor de la reunión anual de la Asociación Empresarial alemana para América Latina, entidad que aglutina a las compañías alemanas con lazos con el subcontinente.

Será el principal orador de la cena de gala que se ofrece en el marco del llamado Día de América Latina en Hamburgo bajo el auspicio de la ciudad-Estado de Hamburgo. La gira europea tiene previsto además etapas en Italia y Francia para concluir en Irlanda, confirmó la embajada boliviana.

BERLÍN/Agencias

