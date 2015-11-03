Mineros se oponen a flexibilización del doble aguinaldo

El ejecutivo de la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB), Miguel Pérez, anunció que su organización se opone a la flexibilización del doble aguinaldo, por considerar que el Gobierno debió consultar primero a los sindicatos, antes de reunirse con los empresarios y aceptar su propuesta de postergación del pago del beneficio hasta abril.
“Creemos que todos los trabajadores esperan a fin de año para tener un mejor ingreso y nosotros como dirigentes queremos respaldar a nuestros compañeros y por eso nos oponemos a que se postergue el segundo aguinaldo”, afirmó Pérez.
Según el sindicalista minero, la posición anunciada por el secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Juan Carlos Trujillo, de aceptar la flexibilización del beneficio, fue de forma personal.
“Creemos que el compañero Trujillo antes de dar una declaración o aceptar o rechazar la flexibilización debía convocar a un ampliado nacional para que las bases den su opinión“, expresó Pérez.
El dirigente minero dijo que el presidente Evo Morales recibió mala información por parte de algunos dirigentes, por lo que el Mandatario anunció que el doble aguinaldo se pagaría hasta abril de 2016 y que esta fecha fue aceptada por la COB.
En la mañana del martes el Ejecutivo de la COB indicó que la organización acepta la flexibilización, pero pone como condición que los empresarios se registren en el Ministerio de Trabajo.
“El ejecutivo de la COB no se da cuenta que estamos a semanas de iniciar una cadena de congresos nacionales de los trabajadores, donde rendiremos cuentas a las bases de nuestras decisiones, por eso reiteramos que el compañero Trujillo debe convocar de emergencia a un ampliado para adoptar una posición como trabajadores”, insistió el minero.
LA PAZ/Fides
