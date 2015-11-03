Fecha de publicación: Martes 3 de noviembre de 2015 -- 17:22

Mineros se oponen a flexibilización del doble aguinaldo

Miguel Pérez ejecutivo de la FSTMB. (APG)

Miguel Pérez ejecutivo de la FSTMB. (APG)

El ejecutivo de la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB), Miguel Pérez,  anunció que su organización se opone a la flexibilización del doble aguinaldo, por considerar que el Gobierno debió consultar primero a los sindicatos, antes de reunirse con los empresarios y aceptar su propuesta de postergación del pago del beneficio hasta abril.

“Creemos que todos los trabajadores esperan a fin de año para tener un mejor ingreso y nosotros como dirigentes queremos respaldar a nuestros compañeros y por eso nos oponemos a que se postergue el segundo aguinaldo”, afirmó Pérez.

Según el sindicalista minero, la posición anunciada por el secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Juan Carlos Trujillo, de aceptar la flexibilización del beneficio, fue de forma personal.

“Creemos que el compañero Trujillo antes de dar una declaración o aceptar o rechazar la flexibilización debía convocar a un ampliado nacional para que las bases den su opinión“, expresó Pérez.

El dirigente minero dijo que el presidente Evo Morales recibió mala información por parte de algunos dirigentes, por lo que el Mandatario anunció que el doble aguinaldo se pagaría hasta abril de 2016 y que esta fecha fue aceptada por la COB.

En la mañana del martes el Ejecutivo de la COB indicó que la organización acepta la flexibilización, pero pone como condición que los empresarios se registren en el Ministerio de Trabajo.

“El ejecutivo de la COB no se da cuenta que estamos a semanas de iniciar una cadena de congresos nacionales de los trabajadores, donde rendiremos cuentas a las bases de nuestras decisiones, por eso reiteramos que el compañero Trujillo debe convocar de emergencia a un ampliado para adoptar una posición como trabajadores”, insistió el minero.

 

LA PAZ/Fides

,
36 comments on “Mineros se oponen a flexibilización del doble aguinaldo

  1. Simply wish to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is simply great and i could
    assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

    Responder

  7. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and
    sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the very same
    area of interest as yours and my users would truly benefit from a
    lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this
    ok with you. Thank you!

    Responder

  10. Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering
    which blog platform are you using for this website?
    I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.

    I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  12. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.

    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either
    way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s
    rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.

    Responder

  13. Pingback: Google

  14. Pingback: Aixam

  18. First off I would like to say great blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.

    I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind
    before writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out.

    I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints?

    Many thanks!

    Responder

  20. Appreciating the dedication you put into your website and detailed information you present.

    It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information.
    Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  22. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic
    to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking
    forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  25. Pingback: barcode kaufen

  26. Pingback: buy email database uk

  27. Pingback: web site

  28. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they
    plainly do not know about. You managed to hit
    the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  32. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of area .
    Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.
    Studying this information So i am satisfied to
    show that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I
    came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot indubitably
    will make sure to do not forget this web site and provides
    it a glance on a constant basis.

    Responder

  34. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your website?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having
    one or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  35. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo
    News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem
    to get there! Thank you

    Responder

  36. Hello I am so excited I found your website, I really found you by error, while I was searching
    on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would
    just like to say thanks a lot for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the
    minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
    back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great job.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>