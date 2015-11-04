Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 4 de noviembre de 2015 -- 13:08

Accidente de tránsito en carretera a Tiahuanaco deja 8 muertos y 4 heridos

carretera-Tiahuanaco

Un accidente de tránsito que se registró en la localidad de Taraco, carretera a Tiahuanaco, en el departamento de La Paz dejó el saldo de ocho personas fallecidas y cuatro heridas. El hecho se registró al promediar las 17.30 del martes de noviembre.

El director nacional del Organismo Operativo de Tránsito, coronel Julio Cruz, informó que el accidente fue protagonizado por una vagoneta marca Toyota color verde con placa de control 1425-DBC.

El vehículo se embarrancó unos 10 metro llegando hasta el río Tiahuanaco, luego de que el chofer perdió el control del motorizado.

Los heridos fueron llevados al hospital de Tiahuanaco y los fallecidos al Hospital de Clínicas de la ciudad de La Paz para realizar la autopsia correspondiente.

Heridos

José Luis Callisaya, (Chofer) (27)

Claudio Julio Limachi Sirpa (21)

Freddy Nina Cruz (21)

Wilfredo Limachi Sirpa (24)

Muertos

Víctor Hugo Limachi Sirpa (40)

Nelson Roger Limachi Sirpa (35)

Rosalio Nina Cruz (37)

Paulino Nina Cruz (33)

Nancy Elena Nina Cruz (28)

Lucrecia Nina Cruz (27)

Kevin Callisaya Nina (13)

Helen Limachi Nina (1)

LA PAZ/Fides

,
