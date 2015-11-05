Walter Nosiglia: “Con todas las ganas de representar al país”

“Estamos preparados, el trabajo del equipo se desarrolló como habíamos planificado. Prácticamente sólo nos falta algunos detalles que hasta el día del Rally Dakar estarán listos y con todas las ganas de representar al país”, declaró Walter Nosiglia piloto de cuadriciclos quien junto a quienes lo respaldan presentó a su grupo de trabajo pensando ya en la próxima versión de la prueba extrema que se desarrollará en el mes de enero del siguiente año y pasará por territorio argentino y boliviano.
La mañana de este jueves en un encuentro con la prensa local y los ejecutivos de las empresas que lo patrocinan ratificó que está listo para competir, que en esta ocasión una vez más su propósito es terminar la carrera que es uno de los retos más complicados “debido a que es la primera vez que correremos casi toda la competencia en temperaturas extremas y debemos exigirnos más, son pruebas duras que debemos superarlos”.
Para la versión 2016 en el Rally Dakar el piloto boliviano quien este año fue tercero en su categoría una vez más tendrá como mochilero al argentino Santiago Hansen, quien en el 2015 fue un respaldo importante para conseguir el lugar que actualmente ostenta. Además tendrá el apoyo del equipo Mac Team (Honda) que está conformado por técnicos, deportistas argentinos en el que Mariano Casaroli es el director.
“Es un personaje realmente increíble, tenemos un entendimiento total, eso me da una confianza en él y el equipo”, destacó Nosiglia e informó que para el mes de noviembre tiene pensado participar en dos competencias más, una se desarrollará en Argentina entre el 12 y 15 de noviembre (Rally Regina de Cross Country) en el que también estará presente el piloto de motos Juan Carlos Salvatierra.
Además participará en carrera de autos 500 Millas que es organizada por la Fara Usa, a celebrarse entre el 28 y 29 del mismo mes. Con esas dos competencias dará por finalizado su trabajo de preparación y comenzará alistar maletas para trasladarse a Argentina después de la noche de Navidad, para ultimar detalles.
“Una carrera es de Cross Country a la otra de autos. Durante este año participé en campeonatos, pero mis entrenamientos también fueron físicos y psicológicos, estamos en lo último”, destacó Nosiglia agregó que el plan de viaje a territorio argentino está dado y que en los próximos días lo dará a conocer, pero antes participara en ambas pruebas ya completamente recuperado de la lesión que sufrió en enero en el Rally Dakar.
Por su lado el piloto y mochilero de Nosiglia, Santiago Hansen comentó que volver a respaldar al piloto boliviano es una gran responsabilidad, que la asume como otro gran reto pero con mucho agradecimiento al país “que lo adopté como mi segundo hogar, por la manera como fue recibido en cada etapa de la competencia”.
“Uno se prepara para el Rally Dakar que es muy exigente y la más importante, y por sobre todas las cosas apoyen a Walter Nosiglia”, declaró el argentino. “Este es mi segundo país, estoy muy agradeció por el cariño que recibí en todo este tiempo”.
Reconocimiento
El jueves en horas de la mañana el piloto de cuadriciclos Walter Nosiglia y su equipo de trabajo reconocieron a las empresas que le apoyan para participar en el Rally Dakar. “Siento que estoy en deuda con los bolivianos y a la vez agradecido con todos, igualmente con quienes nos respaldan incondicionalmente”.
Nosiglia cuenta con el respaldo de Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (Ypfb), Herbalife, La Boliviana Ciacruz, Banco Sol, Entel, Gobierno Municipal de Chuquisaca, entre otros.
LA PAZ/APG
