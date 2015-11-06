Decomisan dos toneladas de marihuana en Villa Montes

El director nacional de Sustancias Controladas de la Fiscalía General del Estado, Freddy Larrea, informó el viernes que se decomisaron dos toneladas de marihuana en Villa Montes, departamento de Tarija, y se aprehendieron a dos personas.
“Se ha desarrollado un trabajo en conjunto con los efectivos antidrogas en la comunidad de Tiupa, donde se encontró 72 bolsas de yute con sustancias controladas, las que contenían 2.304 kilos con 600 gramos de marihuana”, dijo citado en un boletín de prensa de la Fiscalía.
Por su parte la fiscal de Materia asignada al caso, Carla Salazar, manifestó que se secuestró un vehículo tipo vagoneta y los ciudadanos aprehendidos E. G. y J. P. C. son investigados.
LA PAZ/ABI
