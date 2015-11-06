Exportaciones de minerales caen en un 40 %

El presidente del consejo de administración de la Federación de Cooperativas Mineras Auríferas de Bolivia (Fecmabol), Carlos Bellott, informó el viernes que la venta de minerales descendió, en esta gestión, hasta en 40%.
“La venta de minerales prácticamente es un 40 por ciento de baja que hemos tenido en lo que es la venta de minerales para todos los sectores”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.
En el caso del oro, precisó que el precio de la venta de oro bajó de 1.800 a 1.100 dólares la onza troy.
Informó que Bolivia tiene una producción de oro de 10 toneladas anuales, un número “muy bajo” en comparación con otros países de la región.
“Promedio Bolivia produce 10 toneladas de oro (año), esos son los datos que tenemos, al lado tenemos un poderoso que está con 220 toneladas que es Perú y Bolivia son 10 toneladas”, respaldó.
Dijo que la producción de oro se registra en La Paz, Santa Cruz, Beni, Pando, Cochabamba, Potosí y Oruro.
El dirigente denunció que aún se reportan casos de contrabando de oro, porque es “fácil” que ingrese o salga ilegalmente del país.
“Es difícil manejar el oro por el pequeño volumen y el alto valor que tiene, en el tradicional no es fácil controlar porque para sacar una tonelada de estaño son camionadas no hay ni contrabando, en el oro el contrabando es sencillo”, protestó.
LA PAZ/Con información de ABI
