Telefónicas deben presentar estudios geológicos de instalación de antenas

La Alcaldía solicitará a las empresas de televisión y telecomunicaciones, que emplazaron torres y soportes de antenas en sectores de riesgo, que presenten un estudio geológico y geotécnico a la Secretaría Municipal de Gestión de Riesgos (SMGIR).
El pedido se realizará en el marco de la Ley 064 que fue modificada recientemente, según una nota de prensa. La normativa se aplica únicamente a las torres y soportes de antenas que hayan sido emplazadas a partir del 9 de noviembre de 2011 en el municipio de La Paz. La modificación tiene como objetivo cambiar el concepto de “registro” por la palabra “presentado”.
Antes de la modificación, la Dirección de Riesgos de la Alcaldía era la encargada de entregar el estudio.
“En el caso específico que el emplazamiento esté ubicado o vaya a ser fundado sobre la cota cero en área de riesgo, según lo definido por la Secretaría Municipal de Gestión Integral de Riesgos (SMGIR), se deberá adjuntar obligatoriamente a la documentación para la solicitud, estudio geológico-geotécnico firmado por el profesional responsable de la elaboración del mismo y presentado a la SMGIR”, inciso M del artículo 13.
El artículo segundo de la norma ordena la suspensión de las acciones de fiscalización que realizan funcionarios ediles hasta que las empresas cumplan con las condiciones técnicas de seguridad. Para esto las compañías tienen 125 días calendario, luego de este plazo la fiscalización se reinicia.
La ley edil Nº064/2014 de Ubicación, Emplazamiento y Mantenimiento de Torres y Soportes de Antenas de Redes de Telecomunicaciones tiene como objetivo regular de manera legal, la ubicación, emplazamiento y mantenimiento de torres de telecomunicaciones únicamente en el municipio de La Paz.
La normativa se aplica para los sistemas múltiples que requieren estaciones terrenas, redes públicas de servicios de telecomunicación, redes privadas para uso exclusivo sin fines comerciales, sistemas de redes que requieren de soportes para empresas de telefonía móvil, internet, wi-fi y tv cable.
La ley establece que los soportes de las antenas pueden ser edificaciones específicas construcciones mayores a 20 metros, estructuras en forma de torres mayores a 20 metros (para televisión, radio, telefónica móvil), mástiles, estructuras menores como trípodes, torretas, platos, paneles y antenas direccionales.
La normativa también regula las formas de emplazamiento o instalación de las antenas que no deben estar situadas en sectores considerados de patrimonio, franjas de seguridad, autopistas, gasoductos, oleoductos, embovedados, canalizaciones, aires de rio y debajo de líneas de alta tensión.
LA PAZ/Fides
