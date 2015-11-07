Bachelet asistirá a ejercicio militar cuestionado por Bolivia

La presidenta de Chile Michelle Bachelet confirmó su asistencia al ejercicio militar conjunto de las Fuerzas Armadas de ese país “Huracán 2015” que será en la frontera y está fijado para el 12 y 13 de noviembre. Dicha práctica castrense fue cuestionada por autoridades bolivianas, incluso el presidente Evo Morales calificó el hecho de afán “intimidatorio”.
El Gobierno chileno explicó que dichos ejercicios militares son rutinarios según publicó este sábado el diario La Tercera.
“Desde La Moneda explican que la participación de la Mandataria en la actividad no responde a ningún hecho inédito. Argumentan que el ex Presidente Sebastián Piñera también asistió a la edición anterior de Huracán, en 2013 y que en su segundo mandato Bachelet ha participado de otras dos actividades similares: el ejercicio militar Salitre de la Fuerza Aérea en 2014 y otro junto al ejército Argentino en octubre de este año”, indica parte de la nota.
La práctica, que se desarrollará en la Región de Tarapacá, ha desatado críticas por parte de autoridades bolivianas, en medio de la tensión que existe entre La Paz y Santiago por el diferendo marítimo en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya.
El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, manifestó el lunes 2 de noviembre que esta práctica busca intimidar a Bolivia y Perú. “Tal vez algunos grupos conservadores en Chile todavía piensan que con esta clase de ejercicios de las Fuerzas Armadas van a intimidar a Perú, a Bolivia. Se equivocan. Con esta clase de actos, solo mellan la dignidad del pueblo chileno”, dijo.
La respuesta del canciller chileno, Heraldo Muñoz, fue que “Chile no necesita intimidar a nadie” y que el ejercicio castrense corresponde a una práctica “habitual” de las Fuerzas Armadas que se desarrolla cada dos años.
Por su parte el vocero de la demanda boliviana ante La Haya, Carlos Mesa, sostuvo el viernes 6 de noviembre que lo que hace Chile con estas maniobras “es ratificar que genera un riesgo para la seguridad hemisférica, cuando de manera gratuita y unilateral desarrolla maniobras militares en sus fronteras”, cuando podía hacerlo en cualquier zona de su territorio.
El ejercicio militar Huracán 2015 se desarrollará cerca de la localidad de Pozo Almonte y contará con la participación de las tres ramas de las Fuerzas Armadas. Además, junto a la Mandataria estará el ministro de Defensa, José Antonio Gómez, y se espera que el titular de Interior Jorge Burgos también confirme su asistencia.
La diputada chilena e integrante de la comisión de Defensa, Paulina Núñez (RN), dijo que “son ejercicios militares regulares. Que vaya la Presidenta nos parece muy bien y si Bolivia se siente intimidada es problema de ellos”.
Así mismo, el senador Pedro Araya aseveró dijo que “según la legislación chilena, el Presidente de la República es el comandante en jefe de las Fuerzas Armadas. Yo llamaría a Bolivia y al presidente Evo Morales a que se deje de hacer escándalo. Es de lo más normal que la Presidenta participe”.
LA PAZ/Fides
