Convocan a orar por Terrazas en las misiones de Chiquitos

La Iglesia Inmaculada Concepción de Chiquitos convocó el viernes a la población a orar por la salud del cardenal boliviano Julio Terrazas y anunció que ofrecerá una misa a su nombre el sábado, informaron fuentes religiosas.
“Este sábado en Concepción oraremos por el cardenal Terrazas en la misa nocturna; muchos extrañamos su prédica y su palabra profética en toda la iglesia de Bolivia que lo considera nuestro pastor”, dijo el párroco de esa Iglesia, Ruperto Rodríguez.
Terrazas atraviesa por un cuadro severo de desnutrición que agrava su deficiencia renal y cardiaca, enfermedad que adolece desde hace varios años.
Los médicos determinaron implantar una sonda al Cardenal para que pueda recibir nutrientes que le permitan recuperar su peso que está en menos de 55 kilos.
Rodríguez informó también que toda la Iglesia Católica en el país expreso su unidad para la recuperación del Cardenal y el regreso a su labor pastoral.
Paralelamente, en la capital, grupo de laicos de las Iglesias La Santa Cruz y La Catedral también convocaron a orar por Terrazas.
LA PAZ/ABI
