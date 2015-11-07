Sectores plantean postergar la cumbre de la justicia

Las organizaciones sociales afines al Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) solicitaron a las autoridades de Gobierno suspender la cumbre de justicia previsto para este año, con el fin de priorizar la campaña por el sí a la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales y vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera.
El dirigente de la Confederación Sindical Única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB), Rodolfo Machaca, indicó que radio Fides que el objetivo es que todos los dirigentes estén concentrados en la campaña por la repostulación y no distraerse con la organización de la cumbre de justicia.
“Como organizaciones sociales hemos pedido que nos concentremos directamente en el referendo consultivo para modificar el artículo 168 (de la Constitución) y no mezclemos con la cumbre judicial”, indicó.
Según Machaca, la propuesta de las organizaciones es suspender la reforma a la justicia hasta por dos años.
“Entonces hemos pedido que más bien puede posponerse un año o dos años para hablar de justicia, mientras tanto el Ministerio de Justicia y las autoridades pueden promover (la forma de) cómo mejorar y agilizar la justicia, ese es uno de los desafíos”, sostuvo.
LA PAZ/Fides
