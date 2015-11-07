Fecha de publicación: Sábado 7 de noviembre de 2015 -- 13:50

Sectores plantean postergar la cumbre de la justicia

Rodolfo Machaca

Las organizaciones sociales afines al Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) solicitaron a las autoridades de Gobierno suspender la cumbre de justicia previsto para este año, con el fin de priorizar la campaña por el sí a la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales y vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera.

El dirigente de la Confederación Sindical Única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB), Rodolfo Machaca, indicó que radio Fides que el objetivo es que todos los dirigentes estén concentrados en la campaña por la repostulación y no distraerse con la organización de la cumbre de justicia.

“Como organizaciones sociales hemos pedido que nos concentremos directamente en el referendo consultivo para modificar el artículo 168 (de la Constitución) y no mezclemos con la cumbre judicial”, indicó.

Según Machaca, la propuesta de las organizaciones es suspender la reforma a la justicia hasta por dos años.

“Entonces hemos pedido que más bien puede posponerse un año o dos años para hablar de justicia, mientras tanto el Ministerio de Justicia y las autoridades pueden promover (la forma de) cómo mejorar y agilizar la justicia, ese es uno de los desafíos”, sostuvo.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
38 comments on “Sectores plantean postergar la cumbre de la justicia

  1. Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger,
    and I was curious about your situation; many of us have developed some nice methods and we are looking to swap methods with others, be sure to shoot me an email
    if interested.

    Responder

  9. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
    My blog site is in the exact same area of interest
    as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from
    some of the information you present here. Please let me know if
    this okay with you. Thanks!

    Responder

  11. A person necessarily lend a hand to make critically articles I might state.
    This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
    I amazed with the research you made to create this actual post incredible.
    Great activity!

    Responder

  12. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and
    in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment
    and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

    Responder

  13. I seriously love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
    Did you make this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to
    create my own blog and would love to find out where you
    got this from or just what the theme is named. Kudos!

    Responder

  18. Wow, incredible blog layout! How lengthy have you been running
    a blog for? you made blogging glance easy.
    The whole glance of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!

    Responder

  19. Your style is so unique compared to other people
    I’ve read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll
    just book mark this site.

    Responder

  23. My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and
    am anxious about switching to another platform.
    I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
    Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  24. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but
    I to find this topic to be really something
    which I think I would by no means understand.
    It seems too complex and extremely extensive for me. I am taking
    a look forward to your subsequent put up, I’ll attempt to get the
    hold of it!

    Responder

  26. My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might check things
    out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to checking out your web page again.

    Responder

  27. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a
    co-worker who was doing a little research on this.

    And he actually ordered me breakfast simply because I found it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx
    for spending time to discuss this subject here on your internet site.

    Responder

  28. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems
    locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got
    some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand
    over time.

    Responder

  29. What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful
    and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & help different customers like
    its aided me. Good job.

    Responder

  34. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your
    blog and will eventually come back someday. I want to encourage you continue your great
    work, have a nice afternoon!

    Responder

  36. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s
    time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if
    I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips.

    Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I wish to read more things about it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>